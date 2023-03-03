COOS BAY — On Thursday, the No. 6 Nyssa Bulldogs girls basketball team traveled to Bend High School to compete against the No. 3 Corbett Cardinals in the OSAA Quarterfinals, in order to determine which team would advance to the semifinals.

In the game, the two teams competed in a back-and-forth showdown that was settled by six points. However, the Lady Bulldogs were unable to claim victory after four quarters 47-41, and fell to the consolation semifinals as a result.



Tags

Load comments