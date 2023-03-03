COOS BAY — On Thursday, the No. 6 Nyssa Bulldogs girls basketball team traveled to Bend High School to compete against the No. 3 Corbett Cardinals in the OSAA Quarterfinals, in order to determine which team would advance to the semifinals.
In the game, the two teams competed in a back-and-forth showdown that was settled by six points. However, the Lady Bulldogs were unable to claim victory after four quarters 47-41, and fell to the consolation semifinals as a result.
In the first quarter, neither team could find an offensive rhythm, as the teams displayed their defensive capabilities. After the first eight minutes, the Lady Bulldogs claimed a slight lead over their opponents 8-5.
The Lady Cardinals responded throughout the second quarter, in order to cut into the lead after they outscored Nyssa 13-11 prior to halftime. Consequently, the Lady Bulldogs entered halftime with a narrow lead 19-18.
In the second half, the Lady Bulldogs continued to apply pressure on their opponents as they slightly increased their lead 31-29.
However, Corbett began to gain momentum throughout the fourth quarter, and continued to utilize their opportunities to outscore Nyssa 18-10 in the final eight minutes, resulting in Corbett defeating Nyssa 47-41 in the OSAA Quarterfinals.
Nyssa was led by senior forward Gracie Johnson (3), who accumulated a total of 20 points with 18 rebounds and four blocks to secure the double-double. She was followed by junior guard Clarita Arizmendi (10), six points with eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and five steals; and junior guard London Hartley (23), six points with four rebounds and two steals.
As a result, the Lady Bulldogs competed against No. 7 Pleasant Hill in the consolation semifinals, as they attempted to advance to the consolation finals to compete for fourth and sixth place. The game versus Pleasant Hill took place earlier this morning at Marshfield High School, but the results were not included in the article, due to the Friday morning deadline. More information regarding the state tournament will be included in the Sunday Edition of the Argus Observer.
If the Lady Bulldogs claim victory in the consolation semifinals, they'll advance to the consolation finals to compete against their opponent on Saturday at Marshfield High School, starting at 9 a.m. (PT).
