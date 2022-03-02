NYSSA — On Feb. 26, the No. 2 Nyssa Bulldogs girls basketball team hosted No. 15 Clatskanie High School for the first round of the 2022 3A OSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament. The Bulldogs displayed a dominant performance over the Clatskanie Tigers, in order to claim victory 60-42.
The Bulldogs and the Tigers have frequently competed against each other in the state tournament, over the recent years, according to Nyssa Bulldogs head coach Jeremy Chamberlain during a post-game presentation.
In relation, following the conclusion of the game, the Lady Bulldogs’ basketball program honored retired teacher and coach Gerald Talbot for his dedication to Nyssa High School over the course of his career. Coach Chamberlain and assistant coach Phil Torres gave heart-warming speeches, shared with a few tears, to honor and thank Talbot for the ‘golden years’.
In the game, the Lady Bulldogs displayed their offensive capabilities by jumping out to an early lead, when senior guard Laney Hartley (1) pulled up for a 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 9-0 lead. Simultaneously, they showcased their defensive pressure, holding the Lady Tigers from scoring for the first couple minutes of the game.
The Lady Bulldogs continued to utilize their early-game momentum. As a result, the Bulldogs had built a substantial lead by the midway point of the second quarter 27-6.
As the game continued, Nyssa continued to maintain its early lead, even though the Tigers began to find their offensive rhythm in the second half.
In the third quarter, the Bulldogs had obtained a 40-16 lead over the Tigers, and extended their lead after a 17-3 offensive run midway through the quarter. As a result, Nyssa held onto a 57-19 lead.
However, the Tigers began to claw into the Bulldogs lead by finding open teammates on the perimeter, along with holding the Bulldogs to 11 points for the remainder of the game. Although, the Tigers couldn’t close the gap before the final buzzer, resulting in the conclusion of their season.
Subsequently, Nyssa claimed victory over Clatskanie in the first round of the state tournament 68-41. As a result, the Bulldogs will travel to Coos Bay, Oregon, to compete against #10 Brookings-Harbor High School, at Marshfield High School, starting at 8:15 p.m. (PT).
