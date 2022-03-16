MALHEUR COUNTY — Local athlete, and Nyssa High School alumna, Delia Deleon currently runs cross-country, along with track and field, for Oregon State University, OSU. Prior to attending OSU, Deleon graduated from Nyssa High School before attending Treasure Valley Community College, in order to run for the track and field and cross-country teams.
On March 5, Deleon competed at the Willamette Opener for the first outdoor track and field meet of the season. She finished in first place in the 800m with a time of 2:21.72, in addition to placing third in the 1500m with a time of 4:44.12. Overall, the Lady Beavers placed first as a team during the opening meet with 92 points.
However, her career began a few years before high school. Deleon had stated through an email to the Argus Observer that her journey began when her older sister, Angelica Deleon, joined the middle school cross-country team as a sixth grader, adding that her family didn’t know much about the sport until their daughters joined. Delia, a fifth grader at the time, sparked an interest in running after watching her sister earn awards, and was eager to join the team the following year. As a result, Delia’s cross-country career began, while she had to wait an additional year to begin her track and field career in the seventh grade. However, her family, friends, middle and high school coaches, her boyfriend, her college coaches, and her teammates have always inspired her.
In high school, Delia competed for the track and cross-country teams throughout all four years of her high-school career. Additionally, in 2014, Delia finished in third place at the 2014 OSAA State Championships, being the first girl in Nyssa history to place at state for cross-country, mentioned by Delia during an email interview with the Argus Observer. She added that she had worked extremely hard during and after practice throughout high school to further her career.
“I’d go home and my dad would have my siblings and I train some more. During my summers, my dad had us up around 5:00 a.m. everyday to run five miles on the dirt trail around our house and land that my grandpa made for us,” said Delia.
Following high school, Delia had made the decision to commit to TVCC to further her career, along with her education.
“My school of interest for running after high school was to run for Eastern Oregon University, but I don’t think that the coach there saw my full potential, but Chukars’ head coach Blas Guerra did. So my senior year I committed to Treasure Valley Community College and it was the best decision I’ve made,” mentioned Delia. “Going into college, I had fun with training and being able to have women to train with. Back in high school, I didn’t have girls to run with [or] to push me in practice, so it was nice to have that at TVCC.”
As a Chukar, Delia won seven NWAC titles including, 800m, one; 1500m, two; 5k, one; 10k, two; and one title in cross-country.
Following her career as a Chukar, Delia received offers from Gonzaga, Portland State, Seattle Pacific, Oregon State University, Northwest Nazarene, College of Idaho, MidAmerica Nazarene, and Eastern Oregon University.
“After my visit at Oregon State University, and meeting Coach Louie Quintana. I knew right then, that’s where I belong,” said Delia.
At OSU, Delia had mentioned that she has had her ups and downs. Starting with the 2020-21 outdoor track season, where Delia didn’t perform as well as she wanted to, and struggled to get her times down. Over the summer, Coach Quintana supplied Delia with a training plan, and she continued to train over the summer with assistance from TVCC Coach Guerra.
Delia returned to OSU for the 2021 cross-country season, but her season was cut short, due to injury. She competed in the first meet of the season, but shortly after, she rolled her ankle at practice, resulting in the end of her cross-country season.
“I was bummed out that I was injured because I was starting to feel great again,” said Deleon as continued to mention that she refrained from competing in the indoor track and field season, due to her ankle. “Although I was bummed out, I kept a positive mindset, and did workouts that I was able to do at home, like doing core and ankle exercises that my athletic trainer had me do. My athletic trainer was a big help in my healing process, and helped me stay positive too.”
Following her recovery, the 2022 outdoor track and field season began with the Willamette Opener, where Delia had a solid comeback performance placing first in the 800m and third in the 1500m.
She had stated that he was very impressed with her times in the first meet, adding that she’s never ran the 1500m this well in the first meet of the season before. Additionally, she was impressed with her 800m time, but stated that she could feel the lactic acid, from the 1500m, building up in her legs during the race. However, Delia waited till the last 100m to use her last-stretch kick, using what energy she had remaining.
Subsequently, Delia will continue through the 2022 outdoor track and field season with the OSU PNW Invitational, hosted in Corvallis, OR, on March 19, and will be an all-day event.
