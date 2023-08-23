ONTARIO — The 2023-24 men's basketball program has unveiled its schedule for the upcoming season. The schedule features 14 conference matchups, with all teams slated to play their opponent twice — once on the road and once at home. With the departure of North Idaho back to the National Junior College Athletic Association, this gives TVCC the ability to schedule 15 non-conference games for a total of 29 this season. The Chukars have the inverse of last year's schedule with only one home preseason matchup, to this year's seven total home non-conference games.
The 2023-2024 schedule has many notable matchups for the Chukars, including opening weekend home matchups with Southwestern Oregon Community College, Centralia, and Whatcom coming to Ontario Nov. 18-20. Following the Thanksgiving break, they will travel to Ephraim, UT, for a pair of games facing Snow College and Utah State Eastern, both NJCAA Division 1 opponents as well as Region 18 members. TVCC will then enjoy a two-game homestand with Corban Gold Squad, featuring players of freshman to senior eligibility, as well as a return game from the Roadrunners of Linn Benton Community College. Following the homestand, the Chukars will head on the road for the Wenatchee Classic facing Northwest Athletic Conference west region opponents, Grays Harbor and Green River Community College. SWOCC, Linn Benton, and Green River all qualified for the NWAC Championships in Pasco, WA, last year.
Ahead to Christmas, they will compete in the NWAC Crossover hosted at Mt. Hood Community College facing Bellevue, the 2023 NWAC Champions, as well as Pierce College and Mt. Hood Community College. Rounding out the 2023 year, the Chukars will return from Christmas with a pair of home contests with Multnomah University's JV squad as well as NJCAA Division 1 foe, Colorado Northwestern Community College.
One of the most intriguing matchups of the preseason will be the Jan. 2 matchup with last year's NJCAA No. 1 ranked team in the country for most of the year, the College of Southern Idaho. The Chukars will begin league play Jan. 6 at Spokane. Senior night will fall on the last night of the regular season, Feb. 28 against Blue Mountain Community College.
The full schedule for the Chukars' 2023-24 season can be found on the TVCC website at gochuks.com/sports.
