WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — A recent survey of Idaho sportsmen and women found that nearly 80% of participants who had observed or knew about a wildlife crime opted to report the offense to a conservation officer or other law enforcement. It’s great to see that the bulk of Idaho citizens recognize the importance of assisting conservation officers by reporting wildlife crimes!

However, of those that elected not to report violations they observed, the main reason for not reporting was because they felt the violation was not significant enough to report—they didn’t think the violation was “that big of a deal”.



Tags

Load comments