WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Due to ongoing construction of Fish and Game’s new headquarters building at 600 S. Walnut St. in Boise and related safety concerns, there will be no camping allowed on the Headquarters or Fish and Game's Morrison Knudsen Nature Center (MK Nature Center) premises, including the parking lot, prior to the start of the resident capped elk zone tag sales on July 12 and 14.
Both sales begin at 10 a.m., and the door to the Headquarters license desk (temporarily located at the MK Nature Center) will not open until 8 a.m. on both dates. Fish and Game recommends that customers arrive no earlier than 6 a.m. on the days of the sales. Capped zone elk tags are available at all license and tag vendors, as well as online or by phone.
Signs have been posted around the MK Nature Center building in Boise to notify people of the camping restriction, and Fish and Game enforcement staff will be on site to ensure people are not camping overnight.
Licenses and tags can be bought at any Fish and Game office, at license vendors, with a credit card using Fish and Game's online vendor, or by calling (800) 554-8685.
