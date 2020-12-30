No. 25 Oregon takes on No. 10 Iowa State in Saturday's Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, ARIZ.
Oregon (4-2) will take on Iowa State (8-3) at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, which will be held at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN at 2 p.m.
AT A GLANCE
Coming off its second consecutive win in the Pac-12 Championship Game, No. 25 Oregon takes on No. 10 Iowa State in the first-ever meeting between the two programs at the 2021 Playstation Fiesta Bowl. The Ducks are one of six FBS programs to earn a spot in a New Year's Six bowl game each of the last two years and are in search of their fifth consecutive win over a ranked opponent.
BOWL HISTORY
The Fiesta Bowl appearance marks the 15th time in the last 16 years that Oregon has advanced to a bowl game. The Ducks hold a 15-18 all-time record in bowl games, including a 2-0 mark in the Fiesta Bowl. Oregon is one of 14 FBS programs that has won a bowl game each of the last two seasons and is 4-2 all-time against current Big 12 programs in bowl games.
BACK-TO-BACK
Oregon's 31-24 win at No. 13 USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game marked its league-best fourth victory in the title game since it started in 2011. The Ducks joined Stanford as the only programs to win the Pac-12 Championship Game in consecutive years while Oregon is one of three FBS teams (Clemson & Ohio State) to win its conference title game each of the last two seasons. In its two Pac-12 Championship Game wins against Utah and USC, Oregon led for a combined 111:49 of the possible 120 minutes of game action and never trailed.
NEW YEAR'S SIX CYCLE
With this year's Fiesta Bowl appearance against Iowa State, Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal has now played in or coached in every New Year's Six bowl game. Cristobal was an assistant coach with Alabama when it won the 2016 national title in Glendale, Arizona, but has never coached or played in the Fiesta Bowl.
A WIN WOULD
• Be Oregon’s third consecutive bowl win
• Mark the third time in school history Oregon has won three straight games
• Improve Oregon to 16-18 all-time in bowl games
• Be the Ducks’ fifth in a row over a ranked opponent
