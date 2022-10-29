BLACKFOOT — On Friday night, the No. 12 Fruitland Grizzlies football team traveled to Blackfoot to compete against the No. 5 Snake River High School in the first round of the 3A IHSAA Football State Tournament.
The Grizzlies traveled, due to being the lower-seeded team. However, the seeding wasn’t important information to the Grizzlies, as they disregarded the seeding difference to upset the Panthers in the first round 27-14.
The Grizzlies were the first to find the end zone, scoring one touchdown in the first quarter while holding the Panthers from scoring. Fruitland further increased their lead after scoring an additional touchdown in the second quarter while the Grizzlies’ defense continued to stand strong.
As a result, Fruitland entered the locker rooms for halftime with a 14-0 lead.
In the second half, the Grizzlies continued to build their lead as they scored another touchdown in the third quarter as the defense aimed for a shutout victory. However, the Panthers found the end zone for the first time of the game in the fourth quarter, but were still outscored by the Grizzlies 14-7 in the fourth quarter, resulting in Fruitland’s upset victory.
Up next, the Grizzlies will advance to the second round of the state tournament on Nov. 4-5, opponent and start time to be determined.
