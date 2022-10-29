BLACKFOOT — On Friday night, the No. 12 Fruitland Grizzlies football team traveled to Blackfoot to compete against the No. 5 Snake River High School in the first round of the 3A IHSAA Football State Tournament.

The Grizzlies traveled, due to being the lower-seeded team. However, the seeding wasn’t important information to the Grizzlies, as they disregarded the seeding difference to upset the Panthers in the first round 27-14.



