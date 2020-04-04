Bradley Nielson

ONTARIO — In Kevin Attila’s second season as head coach of the Ontario boys basketball team, the Tigers finished with a 2-23 record, falling to McLoughlin in the first round of the district tournament.

But with the season over, Ontario junior forward Bradley Nielson was voted as a first team all Greater Oregon League selection by the coaches of the district. At six-foot-four, Nielson was a bruiser in the post this season.

Senior forward Kenji Teramura was a second team selection.

Baker’s Caden Long was named the GOL Player of the Year.

Under its first season with coach Anthony Brown, the Ontario girls basketball team finished with a 2-20 record and lost in the first round of the district tournament to McLoughlin. Senior guard Briona Romayor was a second team selection.

Amy Hernandez was an honorable mention.

Baker’s Sydney Younger was named the GOL Player of the Year.

