ONTARIO — In Kevin Attila’s second season as head coach of the Ontario boys basketball team, the Tigers finished with a 2-23 record, falling to McLoughlin in the first round of the district tournament.
But with the season over, Ontario junior forward Bradley Nielson was voted as a first team all Greater Oregon League selection by the coaches of the district. At six-foot-four, Nielson was a bruiser in the post this season.
Senior forward Kenji Teramura was a second team selection.
Baker’s Caden Long was named the GOL Player of the Year.
Under its first season with coach Anthony Brown, the Ontario girls basketball team finished with a 2-20 record and lost in the first round of the district tournament to McLoughlin. Senior guard Briona Romayor was a second team selection.
Amy Hernandez was an honorable mention.
Baker’s Sydney Younger was named the GOL Player of the Year.
