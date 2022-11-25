On Thanksgiving, there were three separate National Football League, NFL, football games played throughout the duration of the holiday, including the Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions, New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys, and New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings.

Originally, the Detroit Lions have hosted a home game every Thanksgiving since 1934 with the exception of 1939-44 during World War II, according to the ESPN website. The NFL later expanded to add a home game for the Dallas Cowboys in the 1960s, and later added an additional game in the ‘prime-time window’ in 2006.



