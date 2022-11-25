On Thanksgiving, there were three separate National Football League, NFL, football games played throughout the duration of the holiday, including the Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions, New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys, and New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings.
Originally, the Detroit Lions have hosted a home game every Thanksgiving since 1934 with the exception of 1939-44 during World War II, according to the ESPN website. The NFL later expanded to add a home game for the Dallas Cowboys in the 1960s, and later added an additional game in the ‘prime-time window’ in 2006.
This year, the NFL provided its fans with three, extremely competitive games that kept them on the edge of their seats throughout the entire holiday.
The Detroit Lions were the first to compete as the game started at 12:30 p.m., battling against the Buffalo Bills. Although the Bills appear to be the stronger team according to their overall records, the Lions battled back-and-forth in an attempt to defend their home turf.
However, the Bills’ offense outgained the Lions in every category, including yards-per-play. Through the air, the Bills gained 237 yards compared to the Lions’ 230, whereas Buffalo rushed for 164 yards while the Lions gained 96.
In the end, the Bills claimed victory on a field goal with two seconds left in the game, snapping the Lions’ three-game winning streak. Buffalo’s defense and special teams played a big role in their victory, scoring 10 points combined. The Bills’ kicker successfully kicked two extra points, along with two field goals, while the defense forced a safety for two additional points.
As a result, the Lions have lost six straight Thanksgiving games, but went toe-to-toe with one of the top teams in the American Football Conference, AFC.
In the second game of the day, the Dallas Cowboys hosted the New York Giants in an important, divisional matchup between the two teams. The game seemed to be a battle between defenses at first, with neither team finding the end zone in the first quarter.
Consequently, the Giants held onto a slight lead 3-0.
However, the two teams began to create in the second quarter. The Giants outscored the Cowboys 10-7, in order to extend their lead out of field-goal reach 13-7 at halftime.
The momentum appeared to be in New York’s favor, but the Cowboys stole the game in the second half after scoring touchdowns in three consecutive drives. With only a few seconds left in the game, the Giants scored a touchdown to bring the score to 28-20, but it was not enough to claim victory as the Cowboys defended their home field.
In the prime-time game during the evening, the Minnesota Vikings hosted the New England Patriots in a thriller for the final game on Thanksgiving.
The Vikings started the game off fast, scoring on the first drive of the game after traveling 80 yards in eight plays. Although Minnesota started the game with a strong offensive drive, the Patriots remained calm, and responded on the ensuing drive to tie the game 7-7. Neither team found the end zone throughout the remainder of the first quarter, but New England claimed a slight lead after kicking a field goal 10-7.
Midway through the second quarter, the Vikings tied the game after kicking a field goal of their own 10-10. The Patriots quickly regained the lead with another field goal. However, Minnesota fought their way into the end zone following the two-minute warning, but held onto a 16-10 lead after missing the extra point. With little time left in the half, quarterback Mac Jones led the Patriots down to the 5-yard line, but was unable to finish the drive with a touchdown, settling for a field goal to tie the game 16-16 at halftime.
In the second half, the Patriots received the ball, and formed a strong offensive drive that resulted in a touchdown to regain the lead 23-16. However, on the ensuing kickoff, Vikings’ Kene Nwangwu returned the ball 96 yards for a touchdown, stealing the momentum of the game.
With the game tied 23-23, the Patriots marched the ball downfield in an attempt to steal the lead once again, but the Vikings’ defense stood strong in the red zone for the third time during the matchup to hold New England to another field goal.
As a result, the Patriots entered the fourth quarter with a slim lead 26-23. However, the Vikings dominated their opponents throughout the final 15 minutes, scoring 10 unanswered points to claim victory in the final game on Thanksgiving 33-26.
