NYSSA — NFL player, John Bates has a personal and powerful message to share with those born with a facial difference. “Keep chasing your dreams. It doesn’t matter what you look like. It doesn’t matter where you’re from. It doesn’t matter that you were born with a cleft,’’ said Bates, who was born and raised in Nyssa

The 25-year-old tight end for the Washington Commanders was born with a cleft lip. The condition occurs when a baby’s lip or mouth does not form properly during pregnancy. Being born with a cleft can make it difficult for a person to eat, speak, breathe and hear.



