NYSSA — NFL player, John Bates has a personal and powerful message to share with those born with a facial difference. “Keep chasing your dreams. It doesn’t matter what you look like. It doesn’t matter where you’re from. It doesn’t matter that you were born with a cleft,’’ said Bates, who was born and raised in Nyssa
The 25-year-old tight end for the Washington Commanders was born with a cleft lip. The condition occurs when a baby’s lip or mouth does not form properly during pregnancy. Being born with a cleft can make it difficult for a person to eat, speak, breathe and hear.
“I’ve had several surgeries to repair my cleft. I remember classmates asking what happened to your lip and nose,” Bates recalled.
As a member of the cleft community, Bates will share his story of overcoming obstacles and navigating life as a cleft-affected athlete during the 3rd Annual Global Cleft Con. The virtual event is hosted by Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft-based organization.
“We’re proud to host what will be an honest, immersive, and interactive experience for the entire cleft community. There will be expert panels, opportunities to meet new friends and reconnect with old ones, interactive virtual exhibits, and so much more,” said Troy Reinhart, SVP, Community and Ambassador Development at Smile Train.
Cleft Con 2022 will take place from noon-6:00 p.m. (EST) on Dec. 10. The event is free, and people can register at https://bit.ly/3uyJjR4.
Nearly a thousand people from 21 countries including Argentina, Canada and Australia will be in attendance. “As the keynote speaker, I hope to inspire those at the conference. If I can reach my dream of playing in the NFL - they can achieve their dreams too,” Bates concluded.
