MILL CITY — With spring on the horizon, many students and caretakers are exploring new schooling options. In an effort to kick-start the enrollment process and ensure admission, Oregon Charter Academy is offering additional public info sessions to accommodate increased interest in online schooling options.
Free to Oregon K-12 students, ORCA is a public charter school that has been operating virtually for 17 years.
“The pandemic has piqued everyone’s interest, and possible dismay, about online schooling options. ORCA’s information sessions may bring clarity to those who see the value in an online education, but may have experienced premature online programs,” said Laura Dillon, Family Support Specialist, ORCA. “With 17 years of experience in educating online, we didn’t miss a beat when the pandemic happened. Attendees will see that successful online schools are possible with a proven system and experience.”
The sessions will take place now through September; caretakers can RSVP online at https://www.oregoncharter.org/events/#anchor.
Following are the date and times of scheduled sessions, which are one hour each (times shown are local).
• March 29, 7:30 p.m.
• April 6, 1 p.m.
• April 14, 7:30 p.m.
• April 18, 1 p.m.
• April 26, 1 p.m.
• May 4, 7:30 p.m.
• May 12, 1 p.m.
During the virtual sessions, staff will offer a preview of ORCA’s user-friendly online platform, an understanding of the award-winning curriculum and more information about the school’s unique social enrichment programs and special services. Each session will wrap up with an opportunity to ask questions and gather enrollment information.
Earlier this year, ORCA was recognized as a 2021 Cognia™ School of Distinction award winner. Cognia, a global nonprofit organization that accredits schools internationally, conducted more than 1,200 school engagement reviews for accreditation. During those, 59 schools and 20 systems were awarded with the first-ever School of Distinction award. It recognizes high-quality instruction, consistent organizational effectiveness and a commitment to continuous improvement. Oregon Charter Academy was the only school on in Oregon, Washington and California to receive such distinction.
Moreover, ORCA received a high five-year accreditation score of 377.5 out of 400 from Cognia, with the average score for all Cognia accredited schools being 278.34 — 283.33 across the United States and internationally.
About Oregon Charter Academy
The Oregon Charter Academy (ORCA), is a tuition-free online public charter school that has been serving K — 12th grade students successfully for 17 years. Combining twenty-first century learning with standards-based curriculum, ORCA is the only school in Ore., Wash. and Calif. to be recognized as a 2021 Cognia School of Distinction (receiving a high five-year Cognia accreditation score of 377.5 out of 400, with the average score being 278.34 — 283.33) and placed as Best Charter School and Best Overall Leadership within the Statesman Journal awards. ORCA provides students with approximately 40 student clubs, over 200 field trips each year, career and technical education programs, college credit options, teen parent programs, AVID implementation, and monthly learning sessions with NASA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.