WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
Local high school athletic teams performed around the region on Tuesday. Following are results of how teams did in their respective competition. Individual information was not available for each game.
Baseball
New Plymouth 18, Marsing 3
Nyssa 5, Vale 11
Vale came out strong at Tuesday’s game with four hits in the first inning. The second and fifth innings were scoreless. Nyssa scored three hits in the third inning, with two hits in the fourth; and Vale picked up three more in the fourth and four more in the sixth. Nyssa allowed 10 hits and had three errors, while Vale allowed seven hits and also had three errors.
Kade Kurata and Peter McBride split pitching for the Vikings, each on the mound for three innings a piece, with Kurata earning 11 first-pitch strikes and six strikeouts overall. McBride also had six strikeouts.
Softball
New Plymouth 26, Marsing 12
New Plymouth more than doubled Marsing’s score in Tuesday’s game, which was over in five innings.
After not scoring in the first inning, the Pilgrims slowly warmed up in the second and third innings scoring 1 and 2 a piece, respectively. But the bats were on fire in the fourth inning as New Plymouth racked up 17 points, followed by 6 in the fifth.
Pitching all five innings for the Pilgrims was Jewel Bell.
Vale 9, Nyssa 21
