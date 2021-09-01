HOMEDALE — Last night, on Tuesday, September 2, the New Plymouth Pilgrims volleyball team met at Homedale High School for a ‘tri-meet’ against the Homedale Trojans and the Tri-Valley Titans. The Pilgrims managed to defeat the Trojans, 3-1; 25-14, 25-9, 23-25, and 25-15. In relation, the Pilgrims happened to lose to the Titans, 0-3; 20-25, 24-26, and 17-25.
In the game versus Tri-Valley, according to head coach Erin Mellinger, junior Jane Gibson managed to get seven kills with four digs, all while not committing a single error. Senior Tayleigh Hook accumulated six kills of her own while earning two blocks, as well. Junior Bailey Voile was able to compile a total of 13 assists, along with her two aces in the game.
During the game against Homedale, according to information provided by Coach Mellinger through email, senior Eboni Shaw managed to get six kills with two block assists during her performance. Senior Lexi Eager added on to the Pilgrims performance with her six digs, in addition to Voile earning 18 assists, along with her three aces.
The Pilgrims next obstacle will be the Payette Pirates and Nyssa Bulldogs in a ‘tri-meet’. The game will be hosted by the Pilgrims, and will take place at the New Plymouth High School, starting at 5:30 p.m. After that, the Pilgrims will have a one week break in between their matches before playing the Payette Pirates again on Thursday, September 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.