Melba
The New Plymouth softball team has locked in their ticket to state. They played against the Melba Mustangs on May 13 at Melba High School. New Plymouth started the tournament as the number two seed, behind Melba as the number one seed. They eventually clashed against each other in the winner’s bracket final game. The winner would advance to the tournament championship against the winner of the consolation bracket. The Pilgrims ended up winning that game, 11-3, and locking in their ticket to state.
The Pilgrims were led in the circle by freshman Jewel Bell. She racked up a total of 14 strikeouts on 139 pitches and 93 strikes in her seven innings. She was the sole pitcher for the Pilgrims leading them to the victory that pushed them on to state. The Pilgrims’ leading hitters were senior Kerissa Rupp, senior Abby Dreyer, senior Afton Hoch, and Bell. Bell went two for four with a RBI. Rupp managed to hit two of her three at bats for a RBI as well. Hoch went a perfect three for three for her appearances at the plate while also receiving a RBI for the Pilgrims. Dreyer was able to hit three of her five appearances. She managed to yard one of her three hits; sending it over the fence, and gaining some crucial runs for her team. She racked up a total of four RBI’s on the game, and helped lead the Pilgrims to the championship game.
The New Plymouth softball team will attend the state tournament which is on Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22. The tournament will be held at West Park in Nampa. The school that the Pilgrims will face in the tournament, as well as the game’s start time is still to be determined. Follow up on Tuesday to hear how the Pilgrims competed in the district championship, including who will be their opponents.
