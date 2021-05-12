New Plymouth Advances

New Plymouth's Jewell Bell, who lead the team in their game on Tuesday pitching the entire game and earning enough runs to end the game early, pitches during a game earlier this month.

 Mikhail LeBow, file | Argus Observer

NEW PLYMOUTH

On Tuesday, The New Plymouth softball team played in their first game of the district tournament against Cole Valley Christian at New Plymouth High School. They won the game 13-2 and advanced to their next game against Melba, at Melba High School Thursday at 5 p.m.

The Pilgrims were led on the circle by pitcher Jewel Bell, who racked up seven strikeouts and 14 first pitch strikes in five innings. Bell, Aubrey Ray, and Kerissa Rupp led the bats for the Pilgrims. Ray went two for three at bat, while bringing in three RBI’s. Rupp managed two out of four appearances, with two RBI’s, as well. Bell was able to get hits during both of her appearances, going two for two, and brought in a RBI.

If the Pilgrims wins Thursday’s game, they’ll advance to the Championship game on Saturday.

