NEW PLYMOUTH
On Tuesday, The New Plymouth softball team played in their first game of the district tournament against Cole Valley Christian at New Plymouth High School. They won the game 13-2 and advanced to their next game against Melba, at Melba High School Thursday at 5 p.m.
The Pilgrims were led on the circle by pitcher Jewel Bell, who racked up seven strikeouts and 14 first pitch strikes in five innings. Bell, Aubrey Ray, and Kerissa Rupp led the bats for the Pilgrims. Ray went two for three at bat, while bringing in three RBI’s. Rupp managed two out of four appearances, with two RBI’s, as well. Bell was able to get hits during both of her appearances, going two for two, and brought in a RBI.
If the Pilgrims wins Thursday’s game, they’ll advance to the Championship game on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.