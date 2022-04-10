NEW PLYMOUTH — On Feb. 28, New Plymouth senior Grant Ethington competed in the 2022 USPA Idaho State Championships, held by the United States Powerlifting Federation. At the competition, Ethington claimed victory in the Men Wraps 148-lbs classification, according to information received by an email from New Plymouth teacher Denise Oliver, in addition to an interview with Ethington. Additionally, Ethington happened to break the national record for deadlift, lifting 479.5 lbs, while also breaking the state record for back squat, lifting 358.2 lbs in his respective weight class.
Following the state championship, Ethington competed in the 2022 USPA Utah Open in Salt Lake City, UT, on March 20, where he ended up breaking his record once again, deadlifting 485 lbs, mentioning that he nearly lifted 502 lbs.
Consequently, Ethington qualified to compete at the 2022 USPA National Championships in Atlanta, GA, and will take place on May 27-31.
Although it appears that Ethington has years of experience, he only started powerlifting in January. Their family has some lifting equipment at their house, and Ethington had shared that he threw some weight on to try it out. He followed by stating that they had realized that he was “pretty good.”
Subsequently, Ethington and his little brother, James Ethington, began powerlifting together. Grant added that, in a way, they’re following in their dad and uncle’s footsteps; since lifting seems to run in the family, due to their father and uncle Rob, national champion and coach, having competed in the past.
Shortly after, they contacted USPA to reach out for more information, regarding local competitions. However, in addition to information about competitions, they were informed of a local, well-respected coach that they may be interested in reaching out to. As a result, Grant met his current lifting coach Tony Keim, who taught him his form and breathing techniques that vastly improved his progress — according to Grant during the interview.
However, he has not been able to train with Coach Keim recently, due to his work load on his family’s pig farm. Grant had mentioned that the family raises around 800-900 piglets each year. So he tends to be busy working, and has continued to train at home as a result. Although he tends to farm, Grant still plans to train with Coach Keim as much as possible leading up to the national championship.
Grant also plans to continue to compete in various powerlifting competitions following the national championships, until he goes on his mission in October.
When asked if he had any words of encouragement for prospective powerlifters, Grant responded with, “One thing that my dad has always told me; he always says, ‘if the mind can conceive and believe, it’ll achieve… That’s something I think about all the time, like if you think you can do it, you can do it. If you work hard you get rewarded.”
