NEW PLYMOUTH — On Oct. 15, the New Plymouth Pilgrims hosted the Cole Valley Christian Chargers for a Western Idaho Conference, WIC, matchup. Additionally, the Pilgrims acknowledged their senior athletes for their time, efforts, and commitment to the program over the course of their athletic careers. However, the Pilgrims happened to lose the game, 27-6.
Prior to the start of the game, the Pilgrims recognized their eight senior athletes. The Pilgrims’ seniors, including quarterback Casey Arritola (1), running back Kyle Rice (2), tight end/strong safety Jesse Boren (19), tackle/defensive end Travis Lewis (50), Forrest Ballard (75), center/nose guard Brock Winward (76), Alex Castro (77), and middle linebacker/tight end/fullback Bailey Hite (88), were presented with various gifts and mementos from their friends, family, and supporters during the senior presentation.
During their senior night game, the Pilgrims were unable to move the ball at will, offensively. They were only able to form a touchdown scoring drive one time throughout the duration of the game, while their defense was only able to hold the Chargers’ offense to 27 points. As a result, the Pilgrims happened to lose their senior night game against the Chargers, 27-6.
Later this week, the Pilgrims will conclude their season with their final conference game against the Huskies as New Plymouth travels to Marsing High School for an away game. Last year, the Pilgrims managed to defeat the Huskies by a wide margin, 50-23, and intend to defeat the Huskies, once again, as they finish the regular season.
