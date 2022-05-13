MARSING — On Tuesday, the No. 5 New Plymouth Pilgrims baseball team competed against the No. 6 Vision Charter Golden Eagles in the consolation semifinals of the 2A Western Idaho Conference, WIC, District Tournament, as both teams vye for their opportunity to qualify to the state play-in game.
In the consolation semifinals, the Pilgrims claimed a dominant victory over the Golden Eagles 16-0, in order to advance to the consolation championship to compete against the No. 4 Cole Valley Chargers.
In the game, the Pilgrims started off the game by scoring two runs in the first inning, while holding the Golden Eagles from scoring. They continued to extend their lead in the second inning, after adding three more runs to their total 5-0.
However, in the third and fourth inning, New Plymouth surged ahead of Vision Charter after scoring three runs in the third inning, followed by a heavy-hitting, 7-run inning in the fourth to further increase their lead to 16-0.
As a result, the Pilgrims claimed victory following the conclusion of the fifth inning, due to the 10-run rule.
New Plymouth junior Grant Rupp (10) led the Pilgrims on the mound. The pitcher allowed one hit for zero runs over three innings, striking out six. Senior Ashton Hall (20) threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Therefore, the Pilgrims advanced to the consolation championship, where they defeated Cole Valley after going into extra innings to decide a hard-fought battle.
The Pilgrims struggled to score in the beginning of the game, as the Chargers held them to zero runs throughout the first three innings while scoring two of their own. However, after scoring one run in the fourth inning 2-1, the Pilgrims started to find their offensive rhythm.
In the fifth inning, New Plymouth added four runs to its total, but were nearly matched by the Chargers, as they scored three runs of their own to tie the game 5-5.
In the sixth inning, the Pilgrims stole the lead after scoring two runs while standing strong in the field to hold the Chargers from scoring. In the seventh inning, New Plymouth extended its lead by one run in the Pilgrims’ final at bat. However, in the Chargers’ final opportunity to tie the game, or take the lead, they tied the game after scoring three runs to bring the score to 8-8.
Consequently, the consolation championship went into extra innings. The eighth and ninth innings were scoreless as both teams displayed their strong defenses. However, in the tenth inning, the Pilgrims had an offensive surge as they brought in a total of five runs to take a commanding lead before taking the field to defend against the Chargers in the bottom of the tenth inning.
New Plymouth held Cole Valley to zero runs in the tenth inning to claim the victory 13-8, along with third place in the WIC. As a result, the Pilgrims will compete against St. Maries in the state play-in game to determine which team will advance to the state tournament. Location and time to be determined — at Orofino/McCall starting at noon (PT) or 1 p.m. (MT).
