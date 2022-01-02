New Plymouth senior point guard Casey Arritola (1) receives some pressure from the Marsing defender, as he brings the ball down the court during the Truckstop.com Tournament, held at New Plymouth High School.
Pilgrims' senior small/power forward Ashton Hall (11) applies defensive pressure, as he is approached by a screen. While sophomore shooting guard Colton Frates (5) prepares to switch with Hall to guard the Marsing ball handler.
New Plymouth sophomore shooting guard Colton Frates (5) pulls up from the three-point line while getting contested by the Marsing defender.
NEW PLYMOUTH — Throughout the holidays, some local high schools continued to compete in basketball tournaments over their break. New Plymouth High School hosted the Truckstop.com Tournament, on Dec. 28-30, where a plethora of teams met to compete before the new year, including the Vale Vikings.
The Pilgrims started the tournament against the Council Lumberjacks, where they were defeated 55-42 to begin the tournament. However, on the second day, the Pilgrims came up against their 2A Western Idaho Conference, WIC, opponent, the Marsing Huskies. In the game, the Pilgrims were able to utilize their height, in conjunction with their speed to outscore their opponents 47-24 to claim victory.
On the third, and final, day of the tournament, the Pilgrims competed against Kamiah, and were able to defeat Kamiah 55-49 in order to increase their overall record.
For the Vikings, they began the tournament against Riverstone International School, out of Boise, ID, where they appeared to display a dominant performance in order to defeat Riverstone 77-33. On the second day, the Vikings came up against Soda Springs High School. In the game against Soda Springs, the Vikings found themselves in a back and forth battle that came down to the final minute. In the end, the Vikings were able to defeat Soda Springs 46-43 in a nail biter. On the final day of the tournament, the Vikings came up against Victory Charter School, out of Nampa, ID, defeating the Vipers 46-36, in order to claim victory on all three days of the tournament.
As a result, the Vikings were able to earn a 3-0 record in the tournament, whereas the Pilgrims obtained a 2-1 record. As a whole, the Vikings increased their overall record to 7-3, as the Vikings near the league portion of their schedule.
For New Plymouth, the Pilgrims have increased their overall record to 6-4, and a conference record of 2-1, as the Pilgrims continue through their season.
