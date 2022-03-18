Purchase Access

NEW PLYMOUTH — On March 16, the New Plymouth Pilgrims track and field team hosted the 2022 New Plymouth Spring Opener. Among the local schools, the Payette Pirates were in attendance.

As a team, the New Plymouth boys finished in fourth place with 37 points, whereas the Lady Pilgrims placed 11th with 14.33 points.

Overall, the Pilgrims concluded their home track meet with 13 top-eight placers—12 individuals and one relay team.

For the Pirates, the boy’s team tied for fifth place with Council High School, finishing with 34 points, whereas the Lady Pirates placed sixth, scoring a total of 33 points.

The Pirates concluded the spring opener with 11 top-eight placers—10 individuals and one relay team.

Boys

100 Meters

3. Alex Porter, junior, New Plymouth, 11.94

7. Sean Wilson, junior, New Plymouth, 12.12

200 Meters

3. Casey Arritola, senior, New Plymouth, 24.67, PR

800 Meters

5. Joel Campbell, senior, New Plymouth, 2:18.18

8. Joseph Butler, senior, New Plymouth, 2:27.70

110m Hurdles

1. Clint Hailey, senior, New Plymouth, 17.33

4. Kimball Black, senior, New Plymouth, 18.60

5. Jim Ayers, senior, Payette, 19.32

300m Hurdles

6. Clint Hailey, senior, New Plymouth, 45.82

4x100 Relay

6. Payette, 49.35 (Tucker Richards, Landon Warner, Landon Ruth, Cace Lewis)

High Jump

1. Cace Lewis, senior, Payette, 6’ 0”

Pole Vault

3. Tyler Feeley, sophomore, Payette, 9’ 6”

4. Levi Bennett, sophomore, Payette, 9’ 0”

Triple Jump

2. Cace Lewis, senior, Payette, 40’ 9.5”

Girls

800 Meters

7. Annie Esplin, sophomore, New Plymouth, 3:03.45

110m Hurdles

7. Grace Hailey, sophomore, New Plymouth, 20.48, PR

8. Karla Gelderblom, senior, Payette, 21.60, PR

4x100 Relay

6. New Plymouth, 58.45 (Sienna Ridgeway, Summer Watson, Grace Hailey, Teagan King)

Discus

8. Gianna Cox, senior, New Plymouth, 84’ 3”

High Jump

T2. Chesney Bayes, freshman, New Plymouth, 4’ 6”, PR

Pole Vault

1. Sydney Denison, senior, Payette, 8’

4. Angela Carl, sophomore, Payette, 6’

Long Jump

1. Sydney Denison, senior, Payette, 16’ 4.5”

Triple Jump

2. Sydney Denison, senior, Payette, 35’ 4”



