NEW PLYMOUTH — Earlier this month, New Plymouth High School welcomed former NFL player Jamal Willis — who was a running back for the San Francisco 49ers — for the first of two sessions of his Cutback Elite Foot Speed Training camp. The first session had about 20 athletes according to Pilgrims Head Coach Tony Cade. The next session will be in late July.

“Considering it was our first time hosting such an event in the Western Treasure Valley, we felt it was a great start. Athletes from various schools, including Homedale, Payette, New Plymouth, and even a few young men from Boise took advantage of this opportunity,” said Cade. “Jamal focused on teaching the difference between being fast and being quick. The drills he demonstrated were designed to help coaches develop workout or practice plans that would improve the overall performance of their athletes. The clinic was open to all sport coaches and athletes, regardless of gender, aiming to enhance foot speed, quickness, acceleration, movement, and playmaking abilities.”



