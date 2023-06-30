NEW PLYMOUTH — Earlier this month, New Plymouth High School welcomed former NFL player Jamal Willis — who was a running back for the San Francisco 49ers — for the first of two sessions of his Cutback Elite Foot Speed Training camp. The first session had about 20 athletes according to Pilgrims Head Coach Tony Cade. The next session will be in late July.
“Considering it was our first time hosting such an event in the Western Treasure Valley, we felt it was a great start. Athletes from various schools, including Homedale, Payette, New Plymouth, and even a few young men from Boise took advantage of this opportunity,” said Cade. “Jamal focused on teaching the difference between being fast and being quick. The drills he demonstrated were designed to help coaches develop workout or practice plans that would improve the overall performance of their athletes. The clinic was open to all sport coaches and athletes, regardless of gender, aiming to enhance foot speed, quickness, acceleration, movement, and playmaking abilities.”
Cade said Willis consistently trains 30 to 40 kids throughout Utah, and expressed his gratitude for having such “high-caliber training in our own backyard.” He continued to express his excitement for the upcoming second session in late July.
“The second session will have similarities to the first one, but I'm certain that Jamal will introduce new techniques to add to an athlete's toolbox. Cutback Elite's instruction builds upon each concept taught, and attending multiple sessions allows for continuous growth and learning. The years of expertise that Cutback Elite and Jamal bring to the table are invaluable for young athletes looking to improve their skills,” said Cade.
He said he wanted to emphasize how important it is to put in work to achieve success in any area of life.
“Whether it's in sports or any other aspect of life, the effort you invest will always yield great rewards. Taking advantage of opportunities, especially those close to home, benefits not only individuals but also teams and programs, as a whole."
Cade said he strives to create opportunities for all youth in the area that offer a chance to improve and succeed, "regardless of the sport, school, or training focus."
"It's essential to understand that it takes dedication and effort, no matter where you currently stand, to reach your goals," he said.
For information about the July 28-29 session, including cost to register, contact Cade at cadet@npschools.us.
