New Plymouth drops hard-fought battle vs. Homedale

New Plymouth senior shooting guard/small forward Baylie Voile (23) follows through with her free-throw shot, as the other players fight for positioning to pull down the rebound during the nonconference game against the Fruitland Grizzlies on Nov. 18.
HOMEDALE — On Tuesday, the New Plymouth Pilgrims girls basketball team traveled to Homedale High School to compete against the Lady Trojans in a nonconference matchup between the two teams.
In the game, the Lady Pilgrims battled with Homedale, but were unable to claim victory in the end, as the Lady Trojans won 41-32.
In the first quarter, New Plymouth and Homedale went back and forth in a hard-fought quarter to start the game. However, the Lady Pilgrims were slightly outscored 8-7 to start the game.
New Plymouth found a rhythm on the offensive side of the court, and created additional scoring opportunities as a result. They utilized their chances, and brought the score to a tie 20-20 prior to entering the locker rooms for halftime.
Following halftime, the two teams continued to battle for leverage in the game, but struggled to increase their score throughout the third quarter. The third quarter was a display of the two teams’ defensive capabilities, as the Lady Trojans claimed a slight lead after they outscored the Lady Pilgrims 5-4 — 25-24.
In the fourth quarter, Homedale took control of the momentum of the game, and continued to utilize their opportunity to further increase their lead over New Plymouth in the final quarter. The Lady Trojans outscored the Pilgrims 16-8, in order to claim victory overall 41-32.
Up next, New Plymouth will remain on their home court to compete against the Fruitland Grizzlies for their second matchup of the season on Dec. 1, starting at 7:30 p.m.
