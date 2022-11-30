New Plymouth dominates Compass Charter Mikhail LeBow Argus Observer Mikhail LeBow Author email Nov 30, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MERIDIAN — On Tuesday, the New Plymouth girls basketball team traveled to Compass Charter School to compete against the Aviators in their first Western Idaho Conference matchup of the season.In the matchup, the Lady Pilgrims dominated their conference opponents, only allowing the Lady Aviators to score 10 points throughout the duration of the game.Offensively, New Plymouth accumulated a total of 51 points, in order to claim a dominant victory to start conference competition with a victory.Up next, the Lady Pilgrims will continue through their conference schedule to compete against the North Star Huskies on Thursday, starting at 7:30 p.m. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags New Plymouth Pilgrims Sport Total Opponent Aviators Victory Competition Mikhail LeBow Author email Follow Mikhail LeBow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
