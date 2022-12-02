NEW PLYMOUTH — On Wednesday, the New Plymouth Pilgrims boys basketball team hosted the Nyssa Bulldogs in a nonconference matchup between the two teams. The game marked the first for both teams, while also being the Pilgrims home opener.
In the game, the Pilgrims surged ahead of the Bulldogs early in the game, and continued to utilize their momentum to claim victory over their opponents 55-36.
In the first quarter, the Pilgrims displayed their defensive capabilities, holding the Bulldogs to only five points throughout the first eight minutes. Consequently, New Plymouth took advantage of their opportunity, and stole an early lead after scoring 13 points.
In the second quarter, the Pilgrims remained in control of the momentum, and continued to build their lead as a result. After another strong defensive performance, New Plymouth held Nyssa to only six points in the second quarter, while scoring an additional 16 points to enter halftime with the lead 29-11.
In the second half, the Bulldogs battled back after making a few halftime adjustments. Nyssa struggled to halt New Plymouth’s offensive onslaught. As a result, the Pilgrims increased their lead by four points in the third quarter after they outscored the Bulldogs 16-12 — bringing the overall score to 45-23.
In the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs began to settle into a rhythm on both the offensive and defensive side of the court, and outscored the Pilgrims as a result. However, Nyssa was unable to close the gap created by New Plymouth earlier in the game.
As a result, the Pilgrims claimed victory over the Bulldogs 55-36 in a high-scoring matchup.
Up next, the Pilgrims will prepare to travel to Vale High School to compete against the Vikings in another nonconference matchup for their first game on the road this season. New Plymouth will tip off later today, starting at 7 p.m.
For Nyssa, they will prepare to host the Bulldogs Classic on Friday and Saturday, hosting a multitude of teams. Later today, the Bulldogs will compete against Ontario High School, starting at 7:30 p.m., and will bounce back to compete against the Payette Pirates on Saturday, starting at 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.