NEW PLYMOUTH — On Wednesday, the New Plymouth Pilgrims boys basketball team hosted the Nyssa Bulldogs in a nonconference matchup between the two teams. The game marked the first for both teams, while also being the Pilgrims home opener.

In the game, the Pilgrims surged ahead of the Bulldogs early in the game, and continued to utilize their momentum to claim victory over their opponents 55-36.



