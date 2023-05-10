MELBA — On May 5, the New Plymouth Pilgrims (4-16, 3-7 WIC) dropped a nail-biter that was settled in the final inning to the Melba Mustangs (12-13-1, 5-5 WIC) in the first round of the Western Idaho Conference District Tournament, as they attempt to advance to the IHSAA 2A State Tournament.

With this, New Plymouth fell into the consolation semifinals.



