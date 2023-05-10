MELBA — On May 5, the New Plymouth Pilgrims (4-16, 3-7 WIC) dropped a nail-biter that was settled in the final inning to the Melba Mustangs (12-13-1, 5-5 WIC) in the first round of the Western Idaho Conference District Tournament, as they attempt to advance to the IHSAA 2A State Tournament.
With this, New Plymouth fell into the consolation semifinals.
The game was even in the first inning, as both teams scored one run. However, the Mustangs surged ahead of the Pilgrims after they outscored their opponents 3-1 in the second inning.
Melba held onto a 4-2 lead, but New Plymouth immediately responded by scoring two runs in the third inning to tie the game 4-4.
After a scoreless fourth inning, the Pilgrims claimed a substantial lead, doubling their score in the fifth inning 8-4. New Plymouth’s defense continued to hold their ground, resulting in the Pilgrims taking the field in the bottom of the seventh inning with a 9-4 lead.
However, the Mustangs found a rhythm in the batter’s box during the final inning, and accumulated six runs to steal the lead late in the game 10-9 to claim victory over the Pilgrims.
Consequently, New Plymouth fell into the consolation semifinals to compete against North Star Charter, with the victory advancing to the consolation championship.
New Plymouth was led by senior Zack Conlee (5) on the mound, who pitched nearly all seven innings. Conlee faced 34 batters allowing seven hits for six runs while striking out five. He was relieved by freshman Blayk Cockerum (6), who faced seven batters while allowing two hits for four runs. In the batter’s box, the Pilgrims were led by sophomore Kaden Hawker, who hit 3-for-5 while earning three RBIs and scoring three runs himself.
In the game, the Pilgrims dominated the Huskies in a high-scoring showdown between the two teams 16-10. The box score and individual stats for the game against North Star Charter were unavailable as of the press deadline on Wednesday morning.
Following their victory over the Huskies, New Plymouth will travel to Melba High School to compete against Cole Valley Christian in the consolation championship on Thursday at 2 p.m. The game will determine which team will advance to compete against the loser of the championship game for their opportunity to advance to the state tournament.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.