NAMPA — On Feb. 22, the New Plymouth Pilgrims boys basketball team concluded their season in the Western Idaho Conference, WIC, District Tournament.
This marks the third matchup between these two teams throughout the season. The two closely-matched teams split during the regular season. The Trojans defeated the Pilgrims in the first matchup 40-37, whereas New Plymouth claimed victory over Nampa Christian in the second competition 47-44.
In the consolation semifinals, the No. 5 Pilgrims competed against the No. 3 Nampa Christian Trojans for the opportunity to advance to the consolation championship. However, the Pilgrims were defeated by the Trojans in a nail-biter that came down to the final seconds 46-45.
Subsequently, the Pilgrims concluded their season following the loss to Nampa Christian in the WIC District Tournament. In relation, New Plymouth finished with an overall record of 14-11, along with a conference record of 8-9.
Additionally, Nampa Christian went on to defeat Cole Valley 45-38, for the opportunity to advance to the state play-in game. The Trojans competed against West Side yesterday afternoon, for the opportunity to advance to the state tournament. Results from the game are undetermined, due to the Friday afternoon deadline for the Argus Observer.
