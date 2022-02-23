MARSING — On Feb. 19, New Plymouth Pilgrims wrestling team traveled to Marsing High School to compete in the Western Idaho Conference District Tournament. Having won, the Pilgrims will represent WIC at the state tournament.
In the conference, three wrestlers will automatically qualify to the state tournament, per weight class. In addition to the automatic qualifiers, the next two highest-seeded wrestlers will qualify.
In the tournament, the Pilgrims claimed the overall district title, with a team score of 232 points. New Plymouth qualified 17 wrestlers to the state tournament overall.
There are eight individuals crowned champions, including freshman Samuel Austin (106 lbs), sophomore Zack Vian (120 lbs), junior Caleb Shaw (126 lbs), sophomore Skylar Rodriguez (132 lbs), senior Kyle Rice (145 lbs), senior Joel Campbell (152 lbs), senior Trent Myers (160 lbs), and freshman Gabriel Cox (170 lbs).
Nine other Pilgrims placed in the top three of their respective weight classes. This includes freshman Jacob Hartle (106 lbs), 2nd; freshman Jeremiah Perry (120 lbs), 3rd; junior Mossy Waite (126 lbs), 2nd; freshman Jacob Shaw (132 lbs), 2nd; freshman Porter Beus (138 lbs), 3rd; sophomore Parker Boring (170 lbs), 3rd; junior Grant Rupp (182 lbs), 2nd; freshman Adam Quezada (195 lbs), 3rd; and junior Hunter Williams (285 lbs), 2nd.
The Pilgrims’ wrestling team traveled to Pocatello to compete in the 2A IHSAA Wrestling State Tournament at Holt Arena, starting Wednesday, and concluding Thursday afternoon.
