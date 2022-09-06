NYSSA — On Sept. 2, the New Plymouth football team traveled to Nyssa High School to compete against the Bulldogs in their second game of the season, whereas the game marked the Bulldogs’ season opener.
In the game, the two teams battled back and forth in a down-to-the-wire matchup that was settled in overtime. However, the Pilgrims claimed victory in the end by a slight margin 26-23.
“We definitely competed. We got down early 14-0 and we kept fighting. That’s what impressed me. We had a lot of adversity to overcome and the boys did not get phased. They kept battling, listened to coaches, and the adjustments that needed to be made,” said Head Coach Dallan Rupp in an email to the Argus Observer.
The Bulldogs were the first to find the endzone, when senior wide receiver Orin Stipe (2) scored on a 65-yard run; extra point, no good. In the second quarter, senior running back Kayno Flores (23) increased the Bulldogs’ lead on a 4-yard rushing touchdown, followed by a successful 2-point conversion to further increase the score 14-0.
However, the Pilgrims responded with four minutes left in the second quarter, when junior quarterback Colton Frates (5) completed a 15-yard passing touchdown to senior wide receiver Sean Wilson (12) to slightly diminish the Bulldogs’ lead to 14-7 following the extra point.
With late time on the clock, the Pilgrims regained possession, driving the ball downfield. As the clock expired, Frates completed a 32-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Kayden Hawker (10) to tie the game 14-14 as the teams went to the locker rooms for halftime.
In the second half, both defenses continued to battle for the momentum of the game. However, the Bulldogs claimed the lead in the third quarter, when junior running back Ashton Wilson (10) ran the ball 10 yards for a touchdown to take the lead. Nyssa went for the 2-point conversion, but were unsuccessful 20-14.
New Plymouth was unable to find the endzone in the third quarter, but scored two minutes into the fourth, when senior running back Zack Conlee (15) scored on a 3-yard touchdown run. The Pilgrims attempted to take the lead with the extra-point kick, but were unsuccessful 20-20.
Neither team could find a way to end the game in regulation time, and advanced to overtime as a result.
In overtime, the Bulldogs started on offense, and were unable to find the endzone. As a result, Nyssa was forced to kick a field goal, as Flores’ kick sailed through the uprights to take the lead 23-20.
However, the Pilgrims’ offense battled the ball down to the 4-yard line, before Conlee powered the ball into the endzone on a 4-yard touchdown run to win the game 26-23.
“[The] fourth quarter and overtime were pressure situations, but our sideline/team [were] excited about the situation. We felt like we were in control, and things were starting to click. We were able to establish the run game, which is what allowed us to tie the game, force overtime, and then score the winning touchdown,” said coach Rupp. “Up front our linemen took control of the game.”
Up next, on Sept. 9, the Pilgrims will host the Vale Vikings in another nonconference matchup, starting at 7 p.m., whereas the Bulldogs will host the Caldwell Cougars, starting at 7 p.m.
Stat Leaders
“Happy with our start but we will need to keep improving if we want to accomplish our goals this season,” said Rupp. “Vale is a good team, we had a really good match up with them last year, and expect another good one again this year.”
For New Plymouth, Frates led the Pilgrims through the air, completing 15-31 for 206 yards and two touchdowns, while throwing two interceptions. On the ground, Conlee rushed 26 times for 116 yards for an average of four and a-half yards per carry. Receiving leaders consist of junior wide receiver Heath Schescke (22), five catches for 76 yards; Hawker, five catches for 69 yards and one touchdown; Wilson, four catches for 56 yards and one touchdown.
For Nyssa, senior quarterback Mason Thompson (5) completed 8-10 for 69 yards. Stipe led the Bulldogs on the ground, gaining 84 yards on seven carries, with a touchdown, for a 12-yard average. Flores ran for 57 yards while scoring a touchdown on seven carries, while Wilson added 40 yards on 14 carries, while scoring the Bulldogs final touchdown of the game. Flores led the receivers with six catches for 51 yards. Defensively, both Thompson and junior defensive back Dylan Robbins intercepted the ball during the game, regaining possession of the ball.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.