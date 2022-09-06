Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

NYSSA — On Sept. 2, the New Plymouth football team traveled to Nyssa High School to compete against the Bulldogs in their second game of the season, whereas the game marked the Bulldogs’ season opener.

In the game, the two teams battled back and forth in a down-to-the-wire matchup that was settled in overtime. However, the Pilgrims claimed victory in the end by a slight margin 26-23.



Tags

Load comments