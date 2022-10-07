New Plymouth battles with Cole Valley

NEW PLYMOUTH — On Thursday night, the New Plymouth Pilgrims volleyball team (9-11, 3-1 WIC) hosted the Cole Valley Chargers for a Western Idaho Conference matchup between the two teams.
Additionally, the Lady Pilgrims honored the seniors prior to the match, including Audree Jamison (1), Bailey Voile (4), Aishlyn King (7), and Teagan King (8) as they were lauded for their dedication to the program during the senior night presentation.
The Lady Pilgrims met the Chargers earlier in the season, and were unable to claim victory over Cole Valley, as they were defeated in three sets, 25-14, 25-21, 25-17.
However, on senior night, New Plymouth was defeated by Cole Valley, 23-25. 25-17, 14-25, 19-25; 3-1.
The Pilgrims battled with the Chargers in a back and forth matchup between conference opponents. New Plymouth was unable to claim the first set in a down-to-the-wire set that came down to the final point 25-23.
The Lady Pilgrims battled back in the second set, and utilized the momentum they gained throughout the set to create a deficit. As a result, New Plymouth claimed the second set 25-17, tying the overall score 1-1. However, the Chargers responded, and claimed two sets in a row — 25-14 and 25-19 — in order to defeat the Lady Pilgrims 3-1.
Up next, New Plymouth will travel to Melba High School to compete against the Mustangs in another WIC matchup on Oct. 11, starting at 6:30 p.m., as they near the end of the regular season. Following their match against the Mustangs, the Lady Pilgrims will conclude their season protecting their home court against Compass Charter on Oct. 13, starting at 7:30 p.m.
After the conclusion of the regular season, New Plymouth will compete in the WIC District Tournament to determine which teams will represent the conference at the 2A State Tournament.
