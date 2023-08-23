PAYETTE — On Saturday night, the Payette Pirates traveled to Caldwell High School under new leadership as Head Coach Kurt Taylor led the Pirates onto the field for the first time. There was a familiar face on the opposing sideline, as former Head Coach Kip Crofts led the Cougars onto the field for the 2023 season.

The Pirates were the first to find the end zone, jumping out to a 6-0 lead after failing to convert the extra point. However, the Pirates continued to utilize their momentum to increase their lead after senior quarterback Avin Kauffman scored a rushing touchdown, followed by a 2-point conversion to increase their lead to 14-0 with two minutes left in the first quarter.



