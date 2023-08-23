Payette senior quarterback Avin Kauffman (6) takes the ball in the red zone on a quarterback keeper, Kauffman scored on the following play to extend the Pirates' lead to 14-0 during the Saturday night matchup against Caldwell.
PAYETTE — On Saturday night, the Payette Pirates traveled to Caldwell High School under new leadership as Head Coach Kurt Taylor led the Pirates onto the field for the first time. There was a familiar face on the opposing sideline, as former Head Coach Kip Crofts led the Cougars onto the field for the 2023 season.
The Pirates were the first to find the end zone, jumping out to a 6-0 lead after failing to convert the extra point. However, the Pirates continued to utilize their momentum to increase their lead after senior quarterback Avin Kauffman scored a rushing touchdown, followed by a 2-point conversion to increase their lead to 14-0 with two minutes left in the first quarter.
With nearly nine minutes remaining in the first half, the Cougars found the end zone to score their first points of the game, but were unable to attempt the extra point as lightning postponed the game.
The teams were sent to the locker rooms, as the fans were asked to wait in their cars or the auxiliary gym.
Following the lightning delay, both teams were hungry to score, but the Pirates maintained their one-possession lead throughout the duration of the game. As a result, Payette claimed victory over Caldwell in their season opener 36-30, and will prepare to face off against the New Plymouth Pilgrims for their home opener on Aug. 25, starting at 7 p.m.
