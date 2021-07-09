ONTARIO — In June, the Oregon Legislature passed Senate Bill 5, which would allow public and private universities in Oregon to compensate college athletes for the use of their name, image and likeness. Gov. Kate Brown’s signed the bill into law on June 29. This was on the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that the the NCAA could no longer limit education-related benefits to athletes, including compensating them with “tens of thousands of dollars in education-related benefits that also include study abroad programs and graduate scholarships,” according to a June 21 article by AP News. The following day, the NCAA agreed to the ruling, thereby making compensation possible even in states that had not passed a law such as Oregon’s.
The NCAA’s Division I Board of Directors temporarily suspended the organization’s rules, until the board is able to pass a permanent policy.
NCAA college athletes now have the opportunity to benefit from their name, image and likeness. All three divisions have adopted a uniform, interim policy suspending NCAA name, image and likeness rules for all incoming and current student-athletes in all sports, according to the NCAA website. Although, rules that prohibit the colleges and universities from paying athletes directly remain in effect. The board directed the colleges and universities to confirm payments are not being distributed due to athletic achievements, and to ensure that no payments are used as recruiting inducements, according to an article from the NCAA website.
“This is an important day for college athletes,” said NCAA president Mark Emmert according to a statement from an article on the NCAA website. “With a variety of state laws adopted across the country, we will continue to work with Congress to develop a solution that will provide clarity on a national level. The current environment — both legal and legislative — prevents us from providing a more permanent solution and the level of detail student-athletes deserve.”
Oregon was one of the 24 states that were in the process or already have created such a law, according to theathletic.com. For those states, the NCAA has instructed them to continue to follow the state law they had put in place. Additionally, the NCAA advised the remaining states that without an active name, image or likeness law to create and publish their own policies in order to provide clarity, and create a plan to resolve any contention.
Even with the NCAA’s waiver of rules, there are still limitations. Some of the possible opportunities may be restricted due to other school, state or federal law, according to an article by the NCAA. The new policy allows the individuals to engage in NIL activities that are consistent with the law of the state where the school is located. The individuals can use a professional services provider for NIL activities, in addition to the athletes who attend a school in a state without a NIL can engage in NIL activity without violating NCAA rules related to name, image, and likeness, according to the article from the NCAA.
The NCAA aims to continue working with Congress to further solidify the law by creating a permanent national law that provides clearer regulations. In the meantime, athletes attending college in states where name, image or likeness laws are currently active are able to seek out compensation for their name, image or likeness.
