EAGLE
The Eagle Mustangs galloped past the Fruitland Grizzlies during a game at Eagle High School on Saturday. The final score was 70-49, with Fruitland trailing behind eight points at halftime, according to information sent from Coach Willie Lake. Going into the second half, the Grizzlies never regained momentum, with the Mustangs roaring past them by 17 points in the third quarter. Fruitland pulled ahead in the final quarter, but it wasn’t enough to win the game.
Hyrum Lindsey, of Fruitland, was the high-scorer in the game with 20 points, trailed by Rafael Labrador and Seth Felk, of Eagle, with 19 and 14 points, respectively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.