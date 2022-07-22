WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Pickleball is a unique sport that has piqued the interest of a large number of people throughout the recent years. However, the racket/paddle sport is not a newly invented one. It was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, near Seattle, and has vastly grown in popularity since its creation, according to an article in the Seattle Times in September of 2020.
Locally, there are multiple tennis courts that are compatible for pickleball. This includes at two facilities in Ontario, the Ontario Recreation District and Beck-Kiwanis Park tennis courts, as well as Frutland's Mesa Park and Payette Kiwanis Park, which was home to the first pickleball courts in the Western Treasure Valley.
According to Ontario Recreation District's website, https://ontariorecdistrict.com, there are four pickleball nets available for public use, open from sunrise to sunset. The district urges those who use the courts to properly dispose trash.
The Recreation District tennis courts can be reserved to use for either tennis or pickleball. Community members can also check out pickleball equipment from the district. The court and equipment are free. However, there is a refundable deposit required to check out the pickleball equipment overnight, according to Andrew Maeda, executive director of Ontario Recreation District. The price of the deposit is enough to cover the pickleball net, if damaged.
Maeda said the brand new tennis courts in Beck-Kiwanis Park are also compatible for pickleball, however the nets are tennis nets. He also said those courts have lights, in order to play later in the night.
Where are the courts?
Ontario Recreation District tennis courts: across the street from the Ontario Recreation District office, 745 S.W. Third St., Ontario
Beck-Kiwanis Park: 600 block of Northwest Eighth Avenue in Ontario, near the Malheur County fairgrounds
Kiwanis Park Payette: Sixth Avenue South and Highway 95
Mesa Park: 200 N.E. 12th St., Fruitland
About the sport
Pickleball was invented by three dads, whose kids were bored with their usual summer activities, according to information on USA Pickleball's website, usapickleball.org. Since then, the sport has evolved from handmade equipment and simple rules into a popular sport throughout the U.S. and Canada, as the sport also begins to grow internationally.
The game combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, while being played on a badminton-size court or a slightly modified tennis court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.