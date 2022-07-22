ORD Pickleball Camp

River Warner, gets in position to make a good hit. He then proceeded to return the ball to his opponent during the youth pickleball camp hosted by Ontario Recreation District in 2021.

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Pickleball is a unique sport that has piqued the interest of a large number of people throughout the recent years. However, the racket/paddle sport is not a newly invented one. It was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, near Seattle, and has vastly grown in popularity since its creation, according to an article in the Seattle Times in September of 2020.

Locally, there are multiple tennis courts that are compatible for pickleball. This includes at two facilities in Ontario, the Ontario Recreation District and Beck-Kiwanis Park tennis courts, as well as Frutland's Mesa Park and Payette Kiwanis Park, which was home to the first pickleball courts in the Western Treasure Valley.



