FRUITLAND — On Aug. 1 and 3, the Payette County Recreation District, PCRD, will conclude the final registration for a multitude of programs, including fall soccer, tennis, flag, and tackle football. The program duration and cost varies from each of the programs — with the soccer and football programs consisting of a full competitive season, whereas the tennis program is a district’s third tennis camp throughout the summer.
Tennis
The tennis program consists of two separate age groups — ages 7-11 and 12-18. It’s a 10-day camp beginning on Aug. 1, and concluding on Aug. 11. The 7-11 age group will participate in the camp from 8-9 a.m., whereas the older age group will play from 9:30-11 a.m.
To register for the tennis program, visit the PCRD main office or website at payettecountyrec.org. The program will cost $40 per participant. The deadline for the tennis program registration is Aug. 1.
Tackle Football
The deadline for the tackle football program is on Aug. 3. However, the season starts on Sept. 12, and will conclude one month later on Oct. 12. In the program, there are two age divisions consisting of 3rd-4th and 5th-6th grade students. According to the PCRD website, registration can be done online, with weigh-ins being held at equipment checkout. The cost of the program is $85 per player.
Soccer
On Aug. 3, the registration deadline for the fall soccer seasons concludes. However, the soccer season will begin on Sept. 12, and will conclude one month later on Oct. 12. Games will be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. There will be three separate age divisions, consisting of division one, 1st-2nd; division two, 3rd-4th; and division three, 5th-6th. The cost of the program is $35 per player, with a $30 jersey fee.
Additionally, the deadline to register for the spring soccer clinic for preschool and kindergarten students will conclude on Sept. 16. The soccer clinic will cost $25 per participant.
Flag Football
On Aug. 3, the deadline to register for the fall flag football season will conclude. The program consists of a 1st-3rd grade division that will compete from Sept. 12 through Oct. 12, with games being played on Mondays and Wednesdays.
According to the PCRD website, the dates for the soccer, tackle, and flag football programs are subject to change.
