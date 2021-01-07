BOISE
The Mountain West Conference announced a 10-game schedule for the spring of 2021 in place of the postponed fall 2020 season.
The spring season is formatted as a 10-game double round robin. Schools are divided into two divisions of six teams. The winners of each division will play on April 17 to determine the Mountain West champion and an NCAA Tournament bid.
Boise State is grouped in the West division along with Fresno State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV and the Broncos’ travel partner, Nevada. The remaining schools, Air Force, Colorado College, Colorado State, New Mexico, Utah State and Wyoming make up the Mountain division.
Boise State opens play with three-straight road matches against UNLV (March 5), San Diego State (March 7) and Nevada (March 13).
The Broncos will return to Boas Soccer Complex for the first time since winning the Mountain West Tournament in 2019 when they host the first-of-three matches beginning with Fresno State (March 19). The homestand concludes with matches against San Jose State (March 21) and Nevada (March 27).
Opening the month of April, the Broncos hit the road for matches against San Jose State (April 2) and Fresno State (April 4). The conference season concludes with home matches against San Diego State (April 9) and UNLV (April 11).
The NCAA Tournament is scheduled to run from April 24 through May 17, culminating in the College Cup, May 13-17.
Boise State looks to three-peat as regular-season champions for the first time in program history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.