BSU retains Milk Can Trophy

Broncos' redshirt-sophomore cornerback Kaonohi Kaniho (14), of Kahuku, Hawaii, aims low for the tackle as he wraps up one of the legs of the Fresno State ball carrier during their Mountain West conference win over the Bulldogs 40-20.

 Photo Courtesy of Bob Barber

BOISE — Boise State’s run game led the way for the second-straight week in a 40-20 victory over Fresno State, Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium.

In front of 37,663 fans, an Albertsons Stadium record for a football game, the Broncos (4-2, 3-0 MW) ran for 316 yards, and Jonah Dalmas connected on four field goals to down the Bulldogs (1-4, 0-1 MW) and retain possession of the Milk Can Trophy.



