Broncos' redshirt-sophomore cornerback Kaonohi Kaniho (14), of Kahuku, Hawaii, aims low for the tackle as he wraps up one of the legs of the Fresno State ball carrier during their Mountain West conference win over the Bulldogs 40-20.
BOISE — Boise State’s run game led the way for the second-straight week in a 40-20 victory over Fresno State, Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium.
In front of 37,663 fans, an Albertsons Stadium record for a football game, the Broncos (4-2, 3-0 MW) ran for 316 yards, and Jonah Dalmas connected on four field goals to down the Bulldogs (1-4, 0-1 MW) and retain possession of the Milk Can Trophy.
George Holani broke off a 59-yard run in the second quarter to set up an Ashton Jeanty touchdown run from 13 yards out with 2:58 left in the half. Jeanty’s touchdown run and Dalmas’ subsequent PAT put the Broncos up 20-14.
From that moment on, Boise State would never trail.
Taylen Green connected with Billy Bowens and Holani on nine- and five-yard touchdown passes, respectively, and the Bronco defense held Fresno State to 45 yards in the second half, and its final five possessions ended with either a punt, a turnover or the end of the game.
Top Broncos
Redshirt junior running back George Holani had 157 yards on 17 carries, averaging 9.2 yards per carry. Holani added a touchdown on a 5-yard reception.
Freshman running back Ashton Jeanty eclipsed the century mark for the first time in his career, rushing for 109 yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green threw two touchdown passes — the first of his career.
Sixth-year linebacker Ezekiel Noa made six tackles, two for a loss, with an interception, a sack and a forced fumble. He is the sixth player since 2000 to have an interception, a sack and force a fumble, and the first since Kekaula Kaniho in the 2017 Vegas Bowl.
Senior safety JL Skinner made seven tackles and added a pass breakup.
Junior kicker Jonah Dalmas was 4-for-4 on field goals and scored 16 points on the night.
Notables
• Boise State rushed for 316 yards on the night. It is the first time since the early 2000’s that the Broncos have rushed for 300 yards in consecutive games, and the 632 rushing yards over their last two games is the most since rushing for 705 yards against Hawai’i and San Jose State in back-to-back games in 2004.
• The Broncos had a pair of 100-yard rushers in consecutive games for the first time in program history.
• Over its past two games, Boise State has outscored opponents 55-3 in the second half.
• George Holani’s 59-yard run in the second quarter is the longest rush by a Boise State running back since Alexander Mattison had a 59-yard run against Utah State in 2018.
Up Next
The Broncos head into the bye weekend with a 4-2 record. Boise State returns to action at Air Force.
