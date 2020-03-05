ONTARIO — Registration is starting for the newly chartered Malheur County Little League for those looking to play youth baseball.
There will be two dates for registration, Saturday and March 14 in the Ontario Middle School main lobby from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those unable to attend can get a form by calling (541)709-7036. The form must be turned in by March 21.
Ages for the teams are 5-15 and anyone who lives within Malheur county, attends full-time school in Malheur County or whose parents work in Malheur County are eligible to play.
During registration, all players will need proof of age (like a birth certificate) proof of attendance of a school (a report card) or current payroll information to confirm parents’ employment (pay stub).
Registration is $60 for those 8 years old and under, and $85 for those 9-15 years old.
Anyone who is interested in helping coach, helping with field preparation, umpiring or assisting other ways can call (541)709-7036 or sign up at the registration date. The district Little League will sponsor an umpire clinic, and the team will sponsor a coaching clinic.
The Malheur County Little League is not associated with Ontario Youth Baseball, Ontario Recreation District or Payette County Recreation.
