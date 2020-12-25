ONTARIO
Longtime physical education teacher Scott Helmick has coached an assortment of sports throughout his tenure at Ontario High School, including basketball, football and golf, but it is the latter of these that is easily his personal favorite sport. Helmick told the Argus Observer during an interview in 2015 that he has been golfing his entire life, a passion passed down to his daughters.
His passion for the sport may be part of the reason he has been nominated as a finalist for Boys Golf Coach of the Year - Oregon, which is in Region 8 of the National Federation of State High School Associations. In addition to Oregon, that region comprises Washington, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.
Ontario High School’s Athletic Director Josh Mink praised Helmick for the nomination, and remarked on how the head golf coach had worked to improve things for Ontario high school’s golf team, including the ability to practice throughout the year, weather permitting.
“During the last couple of years, Scott launched a fundraising campaign that allowed the installation of a golf practice facility here at Ontario High School,” Mink said. “Through his efforts he was able to install a driving range, putting green and chipping area on site at Ontario High School. This has allowed his golf teams the luxury of practicing year round.”
Mink said for Helmick, his athletes’ education is a top priority.
“Former athletes have thanked him for pushing them both in the classroom and on the athletic field. The positive relationships he builds with his students and athletes are what make Coach Helmick an exceptional coach.”
Coaches also speak highly of Helmick, saying that he is “committed,” “eager to work with athletes,” “promotes positive competitiveness,” and is a “proud Tiger.” They say that he treats his players like family and that Ontario is lucky to have someone like him.
Golf is among the spring sports that will see a truncated season in the spring of 2021; per the latest Oregon State Athletics Association, important season dates noted for boys and girls golf include first practice, April 5; first contest, April 12 and wrapping up the season barely more than a month later, between May 17-23.
To date, no meets have yet been scheduled.
The newspaper was unable to reach school officials to confirm how long Helmick has been with the Ontario School District; however newspaper archives stretching back to 1998 name him as an athletic coach for the school at that time.
“Ontario High School would like to congratulate Coach Helmick on this wonderful accomplishment,” Mink said. “We are honored to call him a Tiger.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.