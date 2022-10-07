Locals stride through Crosby Invitational

ONTARIO — On Thursday, a plethora of local cross-country teams gathered at Treasure Valley Community College for the Crosby Invitational. Among the local teams in attendance were Ontario, Vale, Adrian, Nyssa, New Plymouth, Weiser, Fruitland and Four Rivers.
As a team, the Fruitland boys finished in second place, scoring a total of 77 points, whereas the Lady Vikings finished in sixth place with an overall score of 142 points.
Individually, Vale junior Trevor Stewart led the local athletes in the boy’s race, finishing in third place with a time of 16:58.60, whereas Weiser senior Kylee Quinton led the local girls, finishing in third place with a time of 19:32.39.
The results for the top three athletes from each respective team are listed below,
32. Jack Hally, sophomore, 18:58.44
46. Michael Gomez, senior, 19:57.90
48. Logan Bunn, freshman, 20:03.51
47. Lynda Trejo, sophomore, 25:42.19
56. Isabelle Higgins, sophomore, 27:14.06
33. Spencer Romans, junior, 18:58.75
47. Jose Deleon, sophomore, 20:03.35
70. Garrison Page, junior, 22:01.50
55. Jazlyne Martinez, freshman, 26:57.48
3. Trevor Stewart, junior, 16:58.60
40. Wyatt Cox, freshman, 19:31.19
50. Zach Stewart, freshman, 20:08.80
11. Addie Saunders, freshman, 21:46.07
21. Greta Chamberlain, freshman, 22:46.70
30. Megan Schrool, freshman 23:49.94
56. Keegan Johnston, freshman, 20:18.22
17. Evalyn Nunez, junior, 22:32.91
63. Emma Nicholes, freshman, 28:50.63
41. Aiden Herrera, senior, 19:41.19
57. Marcus Grimaldo, sophomore, 20:25.83
60. Demetrius Fuentes, 20:55.34
16. Josh Kelley, sophomore, 18:10.66
29. Judah Parsons, sophomore, 18:55.32
52. Levi Huston, senior, 20:11.31
3. Kylee Quinton, senior, 19:32.67
6. Claire Mathews, freshman, 20:23.33
25. Sarah Henderson, sophomore, 23:30.32
5. Ethan Starr, junior, 17:31.97
10. Nicolas Lehrke, junior, 18:00.62
11. Abraham Marquez, junior, 18:00.78
19. Braylee Peterson, junior, 22:42.95
42. Nyah Tubbs, sophomore, 24:48.35
48. Zoey Berry, junior, 25:43.47
12. Hiatt Beus, senior, 18:02.31
24. Brett Lyman, junior, 18:39.58
49. Brady Sparks, senior, 20:06.72
28. Hazel Black, sophomore, 23:41.64
29. DeCi Aye, senior, 23:49.94
35. Haylie Milburn, sophomore, 24:08.40
