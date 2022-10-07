Locals stride through Crosby Invitational

Weiser senior Kylee Quinton strides out during the Crosby Invitational on Thursday, as she battles with La Grande runners throughout the entire race.

 Mikhail LeBow | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — On Thursday, a plethora of local cross-country teams gathered at Treasure Valley Community College for the Crosby Invitational. Among the local teams in attendance were Ontario, Vale, Adrian, Nyssa, New Plymouth, Weiser, Fruitland and Four Rivers.

As a team, the Fruitland boys finished in second place, scoring a total of 77 points, whereas the Lady Vikings finished in sixth place with an overall score of 142 points.



