Fruitland senior Emma Hillam paces herself as she leads the pack during the District Cross-Country Meet that took place on Oct. 19. Hillam was able to win the district meet, crowing her the 2021 SRV District Champion.
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — On Oct. 30, the various cross-country teams from the 3A Idaho classification gathered at Eagle Island State Park for the 3A Idaho Cross-Country State Championships. The cross-country state championships were a two day event, with the 4A and 5A classifications competing on Oct. 29, whereas the 1A, 2A, and 3A classifications ran on Oct. 30.
Three runners from the Snake River Valley, SRV, conference were able to perform well enough to place within the top ten athletes. Fruitland senior Emma Hillam was the top placer from the local area placing 2nd in the state championships with a time of 18:53.58, earning the title of state runner-up. Weiser freshman Kailee Lerew was able to place 5th in state with a time of 19:41.02. She was shortly followed by her teammate, junior Kylee Quinton, who was able to place 6th with a time of 19:41.26.
Additionally, a couple local athletes were able to place in the top 25. Fruitland sophomore Ethan Starr placed 22nd with a time of 17:35.05, whereas Weiser sophomore Kendall Rynearson placed 17th with a time of 20:55.09.
Overall as a team, the Lady Wolverines were able to run their way to a 4th place finish, accumulating a total of 126 points. In the men’s race, the Grizzlies were also able to finish in 4th place as a team by accumulating a total of 143 points, barely edging out South Fremont who scored 145 points.
With the conclusion of the Idaho Cross-Country State Championships, the 2021 cross-country season has come to an end.
