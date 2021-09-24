PAYETTE — On Wednesday, September 22, the Payette Pirates hosted the Payette Open cross country meet at McCain Middle School. There were a plethora of local schools from the area that were in attendance, including Payette, New Plymouth, Ontario, Adrian, Four Rivers, and Vale. Additionally, there were a wide variety of other schools that traveled to compete in the Payette Open, such as Cole Valley, Caldwell, Rimrock, Tri-Valley, Union, Garden Valley, Gem State Academy, Union, Melba, Marsing, Idaho City, and La Grande.
As a team, many of the local schools were unable to earn a score in the women’s classification, due to not having enough athletes to field a team, which is five athletes. The Lady Pilgrims were the only local team in the women’s division that managed to score points as a team, placing fifth with 118 points. In the men’s classification, the majority of the local teams were able to earn a team score. New Plymouth led the local teams by placing fourth with a score of 141 points. They were directly followed by the Pirates, who managed to place fifth with a score of 165 points. Vale was able to take eighth place by scoring a total of 190 points. Four Rivers was able to place tenth with a score of 260, in addition to the Tigers following right behind them in eleventh place with a score of 282.
The Vale Vikings had the top placer among the local schools, between the men’s and women’s races. Sophomore Trevor Stewart happened to place third in the race, individually, in addition to assisting his team’s overall score. Stewart ran a time of 18:03.92, to earn his third place finish. Stewart was followed by other Vikings, freshman Eli Belnap and sophomore Dominic Bates. Belnap was the next Vikings to finish by going through the finish line in 22nd place with a time of 19:57.13, whereas Bates managed to take 52nd place by running the time of 22:18.39.
For the Lady Vikings, sophomore Harley Belnap and freshman Elizabeth Fritz were the only two runners for the Vale women’s team in the Payette Open cross country meet. Belnap was the lead runner for the Lady Vikings, managing to take 41st place with a time of 27:59.61. Fritz came through the finish line at 50th place with a time of 33:10.47.
For Ontario, the Tigers top placer was junior Michael Gomez. Gomez managed to finish in 11th place by running a time of 19:42.63, in addition to assisting his team’s overall score. The next two top placers for the Tigers men’s team are freshman Mark Fuhrmann and Carson Brown. Fuhrmann was able to place 73rd with a time of 24:17.54, whereas Brown was able to take 88th place with a time of 27:34.01.
For the Lady Tigers, senior Trinity Farr led the pack. Farr was able to come through the finish line in 23rd place by running a time of 24:44.69. She was followed by her teammates senior Monica Gomez and senior Kinsley Kemble. Gomez managed to take 40th place by running the time of 27:54.86, whereas Kemble was able to place 44th with a time of 29:06.72.
For the Pirates, Payette’s top placer was senior Enja Kretschmer, who managed to run through the finish line in 21st place by running the time of 24:35.16. Kretschmer was followed by her teammates, senior Kimberlyn Mumma and junior Haylee Avila. Mumma managed to take 38th place by running the time of 27:34.48, whereas Avila was able to finish in 51st place with a time of 33:15.59.
For the Pirates men’s team, senior Jim Ayers led the team. Jim managed to come through the finish line in 28th place with a time of 20:27.62. He was shortly followed by his teammate, junior Nathan Ayers, who was able to take 30th place with a time of 21:34.97. Freshman Nico Bergeron was the next Pirate to finish, taking 42nd place with a time of 21:30.12.
For the Pilgrims, the top performer was junior Easton Cable, who was able to come through the finish line in 20th place with a time of 19:55.16. Cable was followed by his teammates, sophomore Brett Lyman and senior Kimball Black. Lyman managed to finish directly behind Cable in 21st place by running a time of 19:55.50, only 0.34 seconds behind Cable. Black was able to finish shortly after his other teammates, Cable and Lyman, finishing in 27th place with a time of 20:17.51.
The Lady Pilgrims were led by sophomore Taylor Hack, junior Sienna Ridgeway, and sophomore Mackenzie Waters. Hack was the first of the three runners to cross the finish line, finishing in 24th place with a time of 24:47.04. She was directly followed by her teammate, Ridgeway, who managed to finish in 25th place with a time of 24:49.78. Waters wasn’t too far behind her other teammates as she finished in 30th place with a time of 25:50.14.
The Antelopes only had one runner in the men’s classification, senior Chase Johnston, who happened to cross the finish line in 23rd place by running the time of 20:03.34. In relation, there are only two runners for the Lady Antelopes, sophomore Evalyn Nunez and junior Sadie Wagster. Nunez was the lead runner for the Lady Antelopes by finishing in 22nd place with a time of 24:35.77. Wagster managed to cross the finish line in 39th place by running the time of 27:54.59.
For the Four Rivers Falcons, freshman Lacatia Mason was the only runner for the Lady Falcons. She happened to cross the finish line in 27th place by running the time of 25:19.45.
For the men’s team, the Falcons were led by junior Aiden Herrera, who managed to finish in 38th place with the time of 21:16.80. He was followed by sophomore David Cervantes, who was able to take 46th place by running the time of 21:52.52. Freshman Demetrius Fuentes was the next Falcon to finish, taking 56th place with the time of 22:29.98.
After the conclusion of the Payette Open, the local schools will continue their seasons with a wide variety of meets. Adrian and New Plymouth intend on attending the Bob Firman Invitational at Eagle Island State Park on Saturday, Sept. 25. Payette, New Plymouth, and Ontario will be attending the Gary Ward Invitational at Lakeview Park on Thursday, Sept. 30. Vale, Four Rivers, and Adrian will continue through their season at the Baker Invitational at Baker City Golf Course on Friday, Oct. 1.
