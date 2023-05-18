ONTARIO — Local youth athletes will hop into the boxing ring this Saturday to fight against various opponents in the O-Town Rumble, hosted by the Tiger Boxing Club at the Ontario Middle School gym. The boxing matches will take place from 2-8 p.m., featuring William Babcock as the official in charge and Mark Spencer as the ringside physician.

The Tigers Boxing Club, coached by Michael Padilla, will showcase their hard work, as they step into the ring to fight in their hometown. He hopes to inspire other local athletes to join the club. Although it is the Tigers Boxing Club, Padilla mentioned that he’d be interested in working with other middle and high school athletes throughout Malheur County.



