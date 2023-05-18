ONTARIO — Local youth athletes will hop into the boxing ring this Saturday to fight against various opponents in the O-Town Rumble, hosted by the Tiger Boxing Club at the Ontario Middle School gym. The boxing matches will take place from 2-8 p.m., featuring William Babcock as the official in charge and Mark Spencer as the ringside physician.
The Tigers Boxing Club, coached by Michael Padilla, will showcase their hard work, as they step into the ring to fight in their hometown. He hopes to inspire other local athletes to join the club. Although it is the Tigers Boxing Club, Padilla mentioned that he’d be interested in working with other middle and high school athletes throughout Malheur County.
“It’s exciting! It’s an opportunity you rarely see in Ontario. Thanks to my coach for bringing all this… He could be doing something else, but instead he’s over here spending this time with us. I just really appreciate it,” said Noah Parras, a boxer featured on the card for Saturday’s fights. “My dad inspired me to start boxing. He got me a bag at home, and I just fell in love with the sports, everything about it.”
When asked if his father was also a boxer, Parras stated that he believed his dad boxed in the Nampa area throughout his boxing career.
During an interview with the Argus Observer, Padilla expressed his gratitude towards the Ontario School District and community for their support of the program, allowing the boxers to practice and compete in the Ontario Middle School gym.
Padilla further stated that he feels like he should share his knowledge of the sport. After winning multiple golden gloves, Padilla wants to provide an outlet for local youth to get involved in an active and rewarding sport.
The boxers of the Tigers Boxing Club seemed eager for their upcoming matches, as they sparred with one another during practice ahead of the O-Town Rumble.
“To be honest, I’m looking for a TKO,” said Carlos Moncada, a boxer featured on the card for Saturday’s fights, when asked about the upcoming fights.
For Meadeah Padilla, currently the only female boxer in the club, mentioned that boxing is a place for her to release her anger.
“I have a lot of anger towards people, and it’s a way to get out all the anger without getting in trouble.”
From the fun of meeting new people to the strength you build over time, Meadeah stated that the confidence you gain from the sport impacts your lifestyle.
Although there will be many local athletes in the ring on Saturday, Meadeah will not throw on the gloves, due to the other female boxer being unable to show. However, she will be preparing for a match slated for June.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.