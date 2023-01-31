NEW PLYMOUTH — On Saturday, a multitude of local schools traveled to New Plymouth High School to compete against various opponents in the R.D. Brown Invitational, including Fruitland, Weiser, Payette, Nyssa, Vale, Ontario, Adrian, Parma, and the host-school New Plymouth.

In the boy’s tournament, Fruitland finished in second place as a team with an overall score of 184 points, shortly followed by Weiser in third place with 162 points.



