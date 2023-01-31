NEW PLYMOUTH — On Saturday, a multitude of local schools traveled to New Plymouth High School to compete against various opponents in the R.D. Brown Invitational, including Fruitland, Weiser, Payette, Nyssa, Vale, Ontario, Adrian, Parma, and the host-school New Plymouth.
In the boy’s tournament, Fruitland finished in second place as a team with an overall score of 184 points, shortly followed by Weiser in third place with 162 points.
In the girl’s tournament, Nyssa finished in second place after scoring a total of 55 points, slightly edging out Fruitland, fourth place with 54 points, and Vale, fifth place with 53 points.
Jacob Hartle, 113 lbs, fifth place
Riley Lundy, 132 lbs, fourth place
Jacob Shaw, 138 lbs, runner-up
Mossy Waite, 138 lbs, fourth place
Sam Lettunich, 152 lbs, fifth place
Gabriel Cox, 170 lbs, fourth place
Grant Rupp, 182 lbs, fifth place
Nathan Willoughby, 285 lbs, runner-up
Kary Takashige, 100 lbs, Champion
De Ci Aye, 114 lbs, Champion
Braden Griffith, 98 lbs, runner-up
Kolton Farrow, 120 lbs, runner-up
Nathaniel Martinez, 126 lbs, runner-up
Ezra Clemens, 132 lbs, Champion
Coye Coffman, 138 lbs, Champion
Kolby Rau, 145 lbs, fifth place
Raymond Florez, 182 lbs, sixth place
Will Phillips, 195 lbs, fifth place
Brody Holaday, 220 lbs, third place
Jayda Keffer, 107 lbs, fifth place
Abby Eckhart, 114 lbs, third place
Reiley Havens, 120 lbs, fifth place
Kianna Dullanty, 132 lbs, Champion
William Savage, 126 lbs, fifth place
Orlando Perfecto, 152 lbs, sixth place
Jorge Candelas, 285 lbs, fourth place
Leticia Trujillo, 120 lbs, sixth place
Taylor Hack, 126 lbs, runner-up
Haillie Ballou, 132 lbs, runner-up
Alexandra Munoz-Murillo, 132 lbs, fourth place
Liliana Celedonio, 165 lbs, runner-up
Cole Ingle, 120 lbs, sixth place
Luke Sarich, 138 lbs, third place
Stockton Young, 145 lbs, fourth place
Kash Cobb, 152 lbs, runner-up
Willie Sudderth, 160 lbs, third place
Maddox Stevens, 170 lbs, runner-up
Kaleb Grove, 195 lbs, runner-up
Trenton Hawker, 220 lbs, Champion
Mackenzie Fletcher, 107 lbs, fourth place
Audrey Deleon, 120 lbs, Champion
Payzlee Wilkins, 126 lbs, fourth place
Samuel Espinoza, 98 lbs, fourth place
Nikolas Sigrah, 185 lbs, third place
Omar Vega, 106 lbs, fourth place
Kase Schaffeld, 160 lbs, sixth place
Jaycie Hackler, 114 lbs, fourth place
Payton Perry, 126 lbs, third place
Tracy Clark, 132 lbs, sixth place
Jessica Williams, 138 lbs, third place
Ava Collins, 145 lbs, Champion
Isael Martinez, 98 lbs, sixth place
Ethan Chase, 106 lbs, fifth place
Brayden Pirrie, 126 lbs, fourth place
Thomas Reed, 285 lbs, fifth place
Chloe Scott, 114 lbs, runner-up
Yesel Perez, 114 lbs, fifth place
Angela Carl, 138 lbs, fourth place
Sydney Scott, 165 lbs, third place
Chase Andrade, 182 lbs, third place
Virginia Tolman, 100 lbs, runner-up
Evan Weber, 160 lbs, fourth place
