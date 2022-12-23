PENDLETON — On Wednesday, the Ontario and Nyssa High School wrestling teams traveled to the Pendleton Convention Center to compete in the Pendleton Red Lion Invitational. Among the local wrestlers, the Ontario Tigers placed nine wrestlers on the podium, whereas the Nyssa Bulldogs placed 15.
As a team, Nyssa accumulated a total of 153.5 points to place fourth, whereas the Lady Bulldogs scored 110 points to take second place as a team. Ontario finished in 10th place with a total of 69 points, while the Lady Tigers finished with 52 points to place fifth.
Individual results are listed below,
Boys
Team Scores
4. Nyssa - 153.5
10. Ontario - 69
Nyssa
Orlando Perfecto, senior, 152-lbs, third
Glen Hartley, junior, 152-lbs, sixth
Ashton Wilson, junior, 160-lbs, champion
Amado Chavez, sophomore, sixth
Jesse Aragon, senior, 285-lbs, champion
Jorge Candelas, junior, 285-lbs, second
Ontario
Samuel Espinoza, freshman, 106-lbs, sixth
Colson Johnston, sophomore, 120-lbs, fifth
Nikolas Sigrah, senior, 195-lbs, champion
Tommy Ishida, junior, 195-lbs, second
Girls
Team Scores
2. Nyssa - 110
5. Ontario - 52
Nyssa
Ciara Duenaz, freshman, 100-lbs, third
Leticia Trujillo, freshman, 125-lbs, fourth
Taylor Hack, junior, 130-lbs, second
Abigail Mardock, sophomore, 135-lbs, champion
Hailie Ballou, sophomore, 135-lbs, second
Alexandra Munoz-Murillo, sophomore, 140-lbs, second
