Ontario junior Tommy Ishida attempts to pin his Baker/Powder Valley opponent in his first match of the Calhoun Classic. In the match, Ishida claimed victory to advance to the quarterfinals of the 195-lb weight class.
New Plymouth senior Hunter Williams throws Ontario senior Jose Moncada during the second round of the 285-lb weight bracket during the 2022 Calhoun Classic. Williams defeated Moncada by pin to advance to the quarterfinals.
Fruitland senior Steffan Olmstead holds Vale sophomore Kase Schaffeld on his back for near-fall points before pinning his opponent to advance to the quarterfinals of the 170-lb weight bracket in the 2022 Calhoun Classic in Nyssa.
NYSSA — On Friday, many local teams gathered at Nyssa High School for the Calhoun Classic Wrestling Tournament. This included Ontario, Nyssa, Vale, Four Rivers, Payette, Fruitland, and New Plymouth.
Among the local teams, many wrestlers advanced throughout the tournament including Ontario junior Hannah Hernandez, who placed sixth at state in the 130-lb weight class during the 2021-22 season.
“I’m excited for the season right now, and I’m looking forward to having my dad, my brother, and my sister in my corner coaching me on. I’m really excited to follow behind my brother,” said Hernandez in an interview during the Friday portion of the tournament. “Trying to work on my technique. Trying to get a lot of mat time, that’s what I lacked last year. … Trying to improve my skills overall.”
Hernandez also mentioned that she intends to place higher on the podium this year, after placing both her freshman and sophomore year while she chases the state champion title.
“Trying not to think about it a lot. Too much overthinking can take you in lots of places, ups and downs. You can’t think it before you do the shot, you have to know it,” said Hernandez when referencing challenges she’ll face to achieve her goals. “I’ve struggled not having enough confidence in myself. Always had that back in my mind, ‘like I don’t know, this girl could be better than me.’ But that doesn’t matter. Once you step on that mat, it’s you and that girl, and nobody else. You have to think you’re better, because if you don’t you’re not going to win the match.”
Throughout the tournament on Friday, Hernandez advanced to the semifinals in the 155-lb weight class to compete against Vallivue’s Laila Padilla after defeating her opponent, Vale junior Jessica Williams, in the quarterfinals by decision 6-1.
“I was supposed to go to La Grande [on Saturday], but it got canceled. So I’m glad to be here, and they took me. I’m a little heavier than what I usually wrestle, but definitely just working my technique, that’s what I’m looking for here,” said Hernandez when asked about her matches at the Calhoun Classic. “Tough tournament, but not that big for a girls tournament. So technique is what I’m working on.”
The results from Saturday were not included, due to the Friday deadline for the Sunday edition of the Argus Observer. Consequently, an update of the tournament results will be included in the Tuesday edition of the Argus Observer.
