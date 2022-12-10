NYSSA — On Friday, many local teams gathered at Nyssa High School for the Calhoun Classic Wrestling Tournament. This included Ontario, Nyssa, Vale, Four Rivers, Payette, Fruitland, and New Plymouth.

Among the local teams, many wrestlers advanced throughout the tournament including Ontario junior Hannah Hernandez, who placed sixth at state in the 130-lb weight class during the 2021-22 season.



