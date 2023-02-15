PAYETTE COUNTY — On Tuesday, many local teams gathered at various locations to compete in the Snake River Valley District Tournament, in order to determine which teams would represent the conference in the 3A IHSAA State Tournament.
In the first round, the No. 5 Parma Panthers traveled to battle with the No. 4 Payette Pirates, whereas the No. 6 Weiser Wolverines traveled to Fruitland High School to take on the No. 3 Grizzlies — No. 1 Homedale and No. 2 McCall-Donnelly received first-round byes.
Payette vs. Parma
The Pirates and Panthers battled throughout four, hard-fought quarters that resulted in a high-scoring matchup that was settled in the final minutes of the game.
Payette stood resilient on their home court, displaying their offensive capabilities to accumulate a total of 78 points, while holding Parma to 69 points.
As a result, the Pirates claimed victory over the Panthers 78-69, and will advance to the SRV semifinals to battle with the top-seeded Homedale Trojans on the road starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Weiser vs. Fruitland
The Wolverines traveled to Fruitland High School to battle with the Grizzlies in a matchup that came down to the final seconds of the game.
Although the two teams battled back and forth, the game came down to the final possessions as the victor was settled by one basket. However, the Grizzlies claimed victory on their home court in a down-to-the-wire finish 56-54.
Fruitland was led by senior guard Eddie Rodriguez (1), who accumulated 20 points in the Grizzlies’ victory. He was followed by senior guard Luke Barinaga (5) with 12 points. The Wolverines were led by senior guards Malakye Scott (3) and Brayden Walker (12), who both added 19 points to Weiser’s total. Individual stats were provided by Fruitland Head Coach Mark VanWeerdhuizen.
As a result, Fruitland will advance to the district semifinals to compete against the No. 2 McCall-Donnelly Vandals on the road starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
