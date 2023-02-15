Local teams battle through SRV Tournament

Fruitland senior forward Grahm Gravy (2) drives the line, as the Cole Valley defender attempts to regain their defensive composure during a nonconference game earlier in the season.

 Mikhail LeBow | Argus Observer File

PAYETTE COUNTY — On Tuesday, many local teams gathered at various locations to compete in the Snake River Valley District Tournament, in order to determine which teams would represent the conference in the 3A IHSAA State Tournament.

In the first round, the No. 5 Parma Panthers traveled to battle with the No. 4 Payette Pirates, whereas the No. 6 Weiser Wolverines traveled to Fruitland High School to take on the No. 3 Grizzlies — No. 1 Homedale and No. 2 McCall-Donnelly received first-round byes.



Tags

Load comments