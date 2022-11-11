MALHEUR COUNTY — This week, the local football teams competing in their respective state tournaments will not face off against their opponents under the Friday night lights. Each team, including Adrian, Vale, and Weiser, will attempt to advance to the next round on Saturday, rather than competing on Friday night.
Consequently, coverage of the game will not be included in the Sunday edition of the Argus Observer, due to the Friday night deadline. Results will be included in the Tuesday edition.
No. 3 Weiser Wolverines
The defending state champions, the Weiser Wolverines, 10-1, 4-1 SRV, are slated to compete against Snake River Valley conference opponent, the No. 2 Homedale Trojans. Earlier in the season, the two teams battled in a hard-fought matchup that ended in the Trojans’ favor 21-7, providing Weiser with their only loss of the season. As a result, the Trojans were crowned the 2022 SRV District Champions, whereas the Wolverines were titled the SRV Runner-up.
On Saturday, starting at 1 p.m., the Wolverines will travel to Homedale High School to compete against the Trojans in the IHSAA 3A Football State Semifinals, as Weiser attempts to advance to the state championship for the second year in a row.
No. 8 Vale Vikings
The 2022 3A Special District 4 Champions, the Vale Vikings, 7-2, 4-0 SD4, will travel to Silverton High School to compete against the No. 1 John F. Kennedy Trojans in the OSAA 3A Football State Quarterfinals.
Following their dominant victory over Siuslaw 48-0, the Vikings advanced to the quarterfinals to compete against the top-seeded team in the bracket. If Vale claims victory over Kennedy, they will advance to the semifinals to face off against the winner of the game between No. 5 Santiam Christian and No. 4 Banks.
The Vikings matchup with the Trojans will kick off at 1 p.m. (PT) on Saturday.
No. 6 Adrian Antelopes
The 2022 1A Special District 2 - East Champions, the Adrian Antelopes, 8-2, 6-0 SD2-East, will face off against No. 3 Lost River Pirates — who received a bye in the first round — in the OSAA 1A 8-Player Football State Quarterfinals.
Following the Antelopes’ one-sided victory over Dufur 66-6, Adrian advanced in the bracket to compete against the Pirates, in order to determine which team would advance to the state semifinals. If the Antelopes claim victory over the Pirates, they will face off against the winner of the game between No. 10 Cove and No. 2 Powder Valley.
Adrian’s matchup with the Pirates is slated to kick off at 1 p.m. (PT) on Saturday.
