KUNA — Yesterday, the Weiser Wolverines, Parma Panthers, and Fruitland Grizzlies competed in the first round of the IHSAA 2022 3A Girls Basketball State Tournament, in Kuna.
In the first round, the No. 6 Lady Grizzlies came up against the No. 3 Teton Timberwolves, whereas the No. 4 Lady Wolverines advanced to compete against their conference opponents, No. 5 Parma, after defeating Timberlake in the play-in game.
In the first quarter, the Lady Grizzlies got off to a slow start in comparison to the Lady Timberwolves, getting outscored 14-6. However, the Lady Grizzlies battled back in the second quarter to close the gap, prior to heading into the locker rooms for halftime. As a result, Fruitland outscored their opponents 9-3. in the second quarter, to bring the score to 17-15 in Teton’s favor.
In the second half, Teton took control of the momentum, increasing their lead by seven points in the third quarter, doubling their first half score, before heading into the fourth quarter with a 34-25 lead. The Lady Grizzlies attempted to claw their way back into the lead, but couldn’t find a way to steal the momentum from the Lady Timberwolves.
Subsequently, the No. 6 Lady Grizzlies lost their first-round game against No. 3 Teton 50-38.
In the game between Weiser and Parma, the Lady Panthers claimed a dominant victory over the Lady Wolverines. However, the two teams battled in an intense, fast-paced game that, ultimately, resulted in the Lady Panthers favor 54-38.
As a result, the No. 5 Parma Panthers will advance to the semifinals to compete against No. 1 Sugar-Salem Diggers, at Kuna High School, later today, starting at 5 p.m. For Weiser, the Lady Wolverines will drop to the consolation bracket to compete against No. 8 Filer Wildcats for the first game of the second day of the state tournament, at Kuna High School, starting today at noon.
For Fruitland, the Grizzlies will drop to the consolation bracket to compete against the No. 7 Kellogg Wildcats, at Kuna High School later today, starting at 2 p.m.
