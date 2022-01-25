MELBA — Over the weekend, Melba High School hosted the 2022 Ron Johnshoy Invitational Tournament. Nyssa’s women’s wrestling team, along with Weiser and Vale wrestling teams, were in attendance.
A total of 34 athletes from local teams placed in the top four. In total, there were 11 local champions, nine in second place, seven in third place, and seven in fourth place.
For Weiser, the Wolverines had 21 top four finishers, including eight champions. Wrestlers who were crowned champions were Violet Jones (106-113 lbs), Audrey Deleon (120-126 lbs), Whitney Turner (170-195 lbs), Andrew Sudderth (98 lbs), Aemon Keegan (126 lbs), Aaron Despain (145 lbs), Trenton Hawker (182-195 lbs), and Oscar Cruz (220-285 lbs). Additionally, six Wolverines earned second place. This included Aliyah Alhilla (170-195 lbs), Carlos Lopez (106 lbs), Weston Black (120 lbs), Jahir Cervantes (126 lbs), Stockton Young (138 lbs) and Willie Sudderth (170 lbs). In third place were Billy Nevarez (113 lbs) and Bobby Nevarez (132 lbs). Finishing in fourth were Anika Nunez (106-113 lbs), Elvis Williams (120 lbs), Braxton Stephenson (126 lbs), Diego Delgadillo (132 lbs), and Tanner Colvin (145 lbs).
For Vale, the Vikings had three who were crowned champions. This included Ava Collins (138-145 lbs), Colt Cummings (132 lbs) and Nathan Kimball (138 lbs). Omar Vega (98 lbs), finished in second place. In third place were Payton Perry (106-113 lbs), Jessica Williams (138-145 lbs), Buster Harmon (145 lbs), and Kase Schaffeld (160 lbs). And finishing in fourth place was Benito Gonzalez (98 lbs).
For Nyssa, two of the Lady Bulldogs’ wrestlers finished in second place, in addition to a third and a fourth-place finisher. Destiny Reyes (120-126 lbs) and Hailie Ballou (138-145 lbs) made it to the championship match, but were unable to claim victory, finishing in second place. Additionally, Kaitlyn Esplin (120-126 lbs) finished in third place, and Abigail Mardock (138-145 lbs) finished in fourth place.
As of press deadline, there weren’t any team scores reported, according to trackwrestling.com. However, the Wolverines accumulated a lot of points through the 21 wrestlers who finished in the top four.
Up next, the Wolverines will travel to McCall-Donnelly to compete against the Vandals in a conference dual between the two Snake River Valley opponents on Wednesday, starting at 5:30 p.m.
For Nyssa, the Bulldogs will travel to La Grande High School to compete against the Tigers, along with McLoughlin High School, in a non-league, three-way dual on Wednesday, starting at 5 p.m. (PT).
For Vale, the Vikings will travel to Irrigon High School to compete against the Knights, along with Riverside High School, in a 3A-Special District 1 league matchup between the three teams on Thursday, starting at 6:30 p.m. (PT).
